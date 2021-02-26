Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SIN EATERS Extends Digital Run at Theatre Exile

The link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Sin Eaters must be viewed by Sunday, March 7, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Feb. 26, 2021  

Due to popular demand, Theatre Exile has extended the video on-demand option for Sin Eaters by Anna Moench! Beginning March 1, you can still purchase tickets for Sin Eaters on-demand, so you can watch the show when it fits in your schedule. The link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Sin Eaters must be viewed by Sunday, March 7, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Get video on-demand access to Sin Eaters here.

Don't miss out on the critically acclaimed production that follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds and examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us.

Theatre Exile is a nonprofit theater company dedicated to enhancing the cultural experiences of Philadelphians through the staging of works that engage the imagination. We produce challenging plays that explore the complexities of the human condition and contain a sense of Philadelphia grit and passion. We strive to reach new theater audiences throughout the community by presenting both new works as well as established plays that are often reinterpreted in original ways. We believe in freedom of expression formulated through innovation, exploration and provocation. At the same time, we provide a safe and creative environment in which local artists can grow, experiment and find their own voice.

Purchase tickets to stream HERE.


