Photos: Site-Specific, Immersive CHILD SUPPORT to Open Friday At Camden Rep

Site-specific, immersive ‘Child Support’ explores the impact of a broken system on single parenthood and financial responsibility.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

The world premiere of ‘Child Support’, a site-specific, immersive experience set in a typical Camden row house, directed by Barrymore Award-winner Ozzie Jones, and accompanied by a live jazz band, opens this weekend at Camden Rep.

Urgent, searing and wildly inventive, ‘Child Support’ uses humor and hypertheatricality to examine single parenthood and financial responsibility from the points of view of everyone impacted by a broken system. A mother struggling to provide. A father trying to rise above his statistical odds. A daughter desperate to be loved. Child Support lays out the unspoken rules of a game in which everyone loses.

Check out the photos, below!

To purchase tickets and for more information, go to Click Here.

Desi P. Shelton
Desi P. Shelton

Chyna Michele and Desi P. Shelton
Chyna Michele and Desi P. Shelton

Desi P. Shelton
Desi P. Shelton

Chyna Michele and Desi P. Shelton
Chyna Michele and Desi P. Shelton

Chyna Michele and Desi P. Shelton
Chyna Michele and Desi P. Shelton

Desi P. Shelton
Desi P. Shelton

Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin

Desi P. Shelton and Chyna Michele
Desi P. Shelton and Chyna Michele

Chyna Michele and Desi P. Shelton
Chyna Michele and Desi P. Shelton

Chyna Michele
Chyna Michele

Chyna Michele
Chyna Michele

Desi P. Shelton and Chyna Michele
Desi P. Shelton and Chyna Michele

Chyna Michele and Desi P. Shelton
Chyna Michele and Desi P. Shelton

Desi P. Shelton and Chyna Michele
Desi P. Shelton and Chyna Michele

Desi P. Shelton and Chyna Michele
Desi P. Shelton and Chyna Michele

Desi P. Shelton and Chyna Michele
Desi P. Shelton and Chyna Michele

Chyna Michele and Desi P. Shelton
Chyna Michele and Desi P. Shelton

Desi P. Shelton
Desi P. Shelton

Desi P. Shelton
Desi P. Shelton




