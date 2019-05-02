Philadelphia Zoo Announces New WildWorks Ropes Course And Zipline

Animals aren't the only ones roaming overhead this spring! Philadelphia Zoo (3400 W Girard Avenue) invites guests to take to the air with the opening of WildWorks Presented by Independence Blue Cross opening on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. This new aerial adventure offers high-flying fun that will have guests pushing limits and reaching new heights. This new, ultra-exhilarating experience offers fun for both adults and littles with two courses designed for different ages and skill levels.

WildWorks takes a Zoo visit to new heights with activities that include crossing bridges, balancing on ropes, climbing through obstacles, and taking a quick zip right to the bottom - all while safely hitched to a climbing harness! WildWorks is the fourth new attraction to open at the Zoo in recent weeks - following The Urban Green, Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion Piece Animal Adventure and the return of the iconic Zoo Key.

WildWorks is available as a separate ticket. Zoo admission is not required. Pricing for the 20-25 minute activity ranges from $4.00 to $10.00. The Zoo is also offering an unlimited attractions pass per day for $18.00 to $20.00 each. For more information, pricing and tickets, visit www.philadelphiazoo.org.

"Philadelphia Zoo is thrilled to offer an exciting and exhilarating new experience to our guests," said the Zoo's Chief Marketing Officer Amy Shearer. "WildWorks takes the Zoo fun to new heights - 34 feet into the air, in fact! Come test your limits and experience our amazing aerial adventure. Plus, don't miss the stunning new views of our beloved city and the Zoo itself."

This spring, Philadelphia Zoo holds the key to wild adventure and fun. Following the return of the cherished Zoo Key, the unveiling of The Urban Green and the opening of Creatures of Habitat, Philadelphia Zoo introduces an immersive aerial adventure with WildWorks. Who is ready to "touch" the sky?

WildWorks brings guests to new heights high above the Zoo walkways and exhibits. This exciting new attraction is similar to the Zoo's iconic Zoo360 trail system, an innovative system of trails that encourages animals like big cats, gorillas, primates, red pandas and more to roam above and around excited guests. With the addition of WildWorks guests can take to the air and climb, play, explore and experience the Zoo in a fun and exciting way. Guests that are inspired by the animals roaming in the trails above can now enjoy taking to the air themselves.

While experiencing WildWorks guests climb while harnessed and tethered safely to the ropes course and zipline. Each journey on WildWorks is unique, as guests explore at their own pace and pick their own path. WildWorks offers multiple levels of challenges with varying degrees of difficulty for adults and children. The WildWorks tykes system enables children under 48 inches to explore and mimic the system used by bigger kids and adults.

Activities include crossing bridges, balancing on ropes, climbing through obstacles, and taking a quick zip right to the bottom - all while safely hitched to a climbing harness! While WildWorks is a new way to experience Philadelphia Zoo, it also offers other benefits including building self-confidence, developing balance, encouraging physical play, and stimulating curiosity.

WildWorks opens to the public on Tuesday, May 7th. Hours for WildWorks are 10:00am to 4:00pm. Ticket prices vary from $4.00 to $10.00. An unlimited attractions pass per day is offered at $18.00 to $20.00 per person and includes access to all of the attractions at the Zoo including the swan boats, the carousel and the PZ train. A ticket to WildWorks is not included with the cost of a Zoo ticket. While visiting the Zoo check out Creatures of Habitat through September 30th, plus stop by The Urban Green for lunch or an early dinner. The Zoo Key is also back and available for $3.00 at any Zoo retail shop.

"This is such an exciting time for Philadelphia and the Zoo," added Shearer. "WildWorks is one of four new exhibits and attractions we are proud to debut in less than eight weeks - including the Zoo Key, Creatures of Habitat and The Urban Green. There is literally something new around every corner of the Zoo this spring and summer. Come experience a new adventure with us!"





