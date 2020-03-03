Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Presents the 7th Annual Ovation Award

To conclude the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra's (PYO) 80th Anniversary Season, PYO and its partners, once again, honor the excellent qualities of music teachers who make a positive impact on students as they announce the 7th Annual Ovation Award that recognizes inspiration and outstanding leadership in music education. Current and former students of all ages are invited to nominate a music teacher who has had a major impact on their lives. Nominators are asked to submit a 250-word statement about "the music teacher who changed my life" for the PYO Ovation Award, which is sponsored by Jacobs Music Company, J.W. Pepper and WRTI-90.1 FM.

Nominations open March 3, 2020 with the deadline being 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2020. Music teachers not only teach musical skills and knowledge, many build a student's character, self-confidence, and capabilities that have impacted their overall development and achievements. To nominate a music teacher for the PYO Ovation Award, statements should be submitted online at www.pyos.org. Nominees from prior years are still eligible and nominators are welcomed and strongly encouraged to nominate them again. A blue-ribbon panel of representatives from major music organizations and music departments of area universities will choose ten finalists and the award winner. All finalists are awarded prizes with the grand prize winner also receiving a $1,000 honorarium. Additionally, the nominator of the grand prize winner will receive a $250 gift card. The winning presentation will take place on Sunday, June 7, 3 p.m. prior to the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra performance in Verizon Hall of the Kimmel Center of Performing Arts.

Louis Scaglione, president and music director of PYO, is very proud of this award. He said, "It seems especially poignant as we conclude our 80th Anniversary season, to recognize music teachers who do much more than teach music skills. They build the confidence of students, help them overcome challenges as the students strive to do their best. Each year we read such inspirational submissions by nominators. As a music education institution, we at Philadelphia Youth Orchestra witness the positive impact teachers have on their students every day. Their dedication to their students is clear from the number of nominations we receive each year. We are most appreciative of the support of partners so that we all have the opportunity to recognize music educators who rarely get the attention they deserve".

The PYO organization is one of the nation's oldest and most highly respected youth orchestral and college preparatory music education institutions for gifted and talented students. Three renowned music organizations with historic ties to the Philadelphia community are partners with PYO as sponsors of The Ovation Award: Jacobs Music, one of the nation's most respected piano merchants and the Tri-state region's exclusive representative for new and authentically restored Steinway & Sons pianos. Steinway's Boston and Essex pianos, J.W. Pepper, one of the leading sheet music merchants in the world and WRTI 90.1 FM, broadcaster of the region's most comprehensive classical and jazz radio programming.

Chris Rinaldi, President of Jacobs Music Company and member of the PYO Board of Trustees, is happy to continue Jacobs' support of the PYO Ovation Award. He said, "Students' participation in music education provides them with valuable life tools as well as the personal enrichment that music making provides. This pursuit of music is developed and advanced through the tireless efforts and guidance of dedicated music educators. Jacobs Music is delighted to continue to be a part of the Ovation Award which recognizes these teachers and the inspiration they provide for generations of young musicians"

Lee Paynter, COO of J.W. Pepper & Son, is also a member of the PYO Board of Trustees. He is proud to have participated in this seven-year PYO tradition and said, "Many people at Pepper, myself included, have personally experienced the gift great music teachers give to their students. Supporting music teachers is part of our company DNA, so we happily join the PYO in showing them appreciation through the Ovation Award."

Bill Johnson, President of WRTI 90.1 FM, has long been a fan and friend of PYO. His station's ongoing support of PYO includes the broadcast of the PYO Concerts performed in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center and their promotion of the Ovation Award. Johnson said, "The pursuit of music brings life-long rewards. From discipline to collaboration to critical listening, students of music become well-rounded adults who recognize the importance of music education and the arts to a well-lived life. We're proud to be a part of their journey in partnership with the extraordinary leadership and team at the PYO."

For more information and to access the Ovation Award application, visit www.pyos.org, or email questions to the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra at ovationaward@pyos.org





