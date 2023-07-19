Philadelphia Women's Theatre Announces 2023 Festival: FOLKSLORE! 

With stories that are centered on the expanded definition of womanhood PWTF embarks on a season that is a rededication to its founding mission.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival (PWTF) announces their 2023 Festival: Folkslore: Breaking the Binary taking place August 3rd-6th, 2023.

With stories that are centered on the expanded definition of womanhood PWTF embarks on a season that is a rededication to its founding mission. This festival marks the first following its executive transition, as founders Polly Edelstein and Christine Petrini join the board and Glynnis Nadelbaum and Autumn Blalock take over as Artistic Director and Managing Director, respectively. 

This year's festival rejects binary thinking and celebrates the colorful and beautiful gender spectrum of our world! By looking beyond the traditional narrative of womanhood, the 2023 festival aims to expand our view and change the story. Let's make magic breaking free of the cultural boxes that bind us and discover the intersections of our colorful world!

Individual Tickets are $20. Festival Passes (includes all four shows) are $64 - a 20% savings. Student/Industry Tickets are $10. 

PWTF Founders encourage all supporters to visit https://givebutter.com/PWTFFoundersFund and make a gift to the Founders Fund campaign, a fundraising effort to keep the impact of the festival alive for years to come. 

PWTF fosters and encourages women in the performing arts by offering unique opportunities for exposure, professional, artistic, and personal development and a platform for performance. By providing resources, support and a stage for exposure, PWTF fosters and encourages women in the arts of all disciplines: directors, playwrights, performers, designers, administrators and more. Through the development of this often marginalized group of artisans, PWTF will usher in a new era of artistic voices, their distinct perspectives and otherwise untold stories. Philadelphia Women's Theatre Festival is honored to be supported by Villanova University and the Philadelphia Cultural Fund.


Recommended For You