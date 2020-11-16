Philadelphia Theatre Artists Bring New Musical CROSSOVER to 2020 Rogue Theater Festival

Streaming Saturday, December 12th.

Green Light Group Productions has announced the New York City premiere of CROSSOVER: A New Pop Musical, streaming Saturday, December 12th as part of the 2020 Rogue Theater Festival.

Meet Crossover, the newest singing competition to hit the airwaves with a streaming-era twist: the competing artists must prove that they're adept at both writing and performing across different genres in order to claim the title of Crossover Champion. When four women tie in the regional competition, they reluctantly opt to compete on the national broadcast as a group: Four-Way Tie. As they navigate the ups and downs of sudden fame, they learn more about themselves and each other than they ever thought possible. CROSSOVER's megamix-style score, featuring influences from dance pop, country, R&B, and rap, reinforces the show's message: love between women, romantic or otherwise, is something to sing about.

The show is scheduled for 8:00pm on Saturday, December 12th, 2020. Crossover will be presented virtually as a live stream. Tickets are $12.00 and are available through the Rogue Theater Festival's ShowTix4U Page. A link to the performance will be sent with each ticket purchase.

CROSSOVER: A New Pop Musical has an original book and score by Danielle E. Moore. The production is directed by Amanda Pasquini. The show is produced by Chelsea Cylinder and Danielle E. Moore. CROSSOVER had its world premiere back in September as part of the 2020 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. After overwhelmingly positive feedback, the show is being transferred to New York City as part of the Rogue Theater Festival.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring this show to NYC - albeit digitally," says Moore. "New York City is the birthplace of so many women pioneers of pop - from from Lady Gaga to Mary J. Blige, from Carole King to Pat Benatar to Alicia Keys and beyond - whose work, and others', served as the real-life sonic inspiration for the music of Reggie, Max, KC, and Hallie - or, as they're known in the musical's fictional TV singing competition, 'Four-Way Tie.'"

Moore is an NYC-based writer and producer, and is also the Executive Director of Green Light Group Productions, a production firm devoted to the creative development and production of new works across stage, screen, and new media whose New York City credits include GATSBY, a new musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel, as well as an original musical about the life of Audrey Hepburn.

For CROSSOVER, Moore is teaming up with actress and frequent GLG collaborator, Chelsea Cylinder. Moore and Cylinder met while they were both students at the University Of Pennsylvania, and they have been working together ever since. Cylinder is a Philadelphia-based actress, singer, teaching artist, and producer.

"I have loved working on this show alongside such great collaborators and friends," says Cylinder. "CROSSOVER tells a fun story with a message that will resonate with so many people. The original score is lively, and the show is non-stop entertainment. Plus, since it's about a televised singing contest (like American Idol and The Voice), it lends itself really well to a digital presentation. It was great to watch the finished product, and I was really excited to hear the positive feedback that the Philadelphia audiences gave. Now, I can't wait to bring this virtual musical to New York City."

"I feel privileged to be a part of a show that has made such an intentional effort to represent the unique demographic of my Philadelphia community," director Amanda Pasquini added. "The music and book are fun, quirky, and everything you'd like to see in a virtual musical piece." Pasquini is a Philadelphia-based director and teacher, whose credits include the Walnut Street Theatre, PAC, Philly Women's Theatre Festival, and more.

The cast features seven Philadelphia actors: Taylor J Mitchell as Regina ("Reggie") Carlyle, Boris Dansberry as Maxine "Max" Green, Chelsea Cylinder as KC Parker, Ali Walker as Hallie Harper, Donovan Lockett as Shea Stone, Annie Fang as Lila Selleck / Charli Parker, and Chris Murphy Smith as Jack Tyler.

For more information about the show, please visit https://www.greenlightgroupproductions.com/crossover-musical. The cast album is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major music platforms.

