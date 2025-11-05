Philadelphia Celebrates WICKED: FOR GOOD with Citywide Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Philadelphia is preparing to mark the release of Wicked: For Good with a series of themed events across the city. The long-anticipated film opens nationwide on Friday, November 21, and local restaurants, bakeries, and community organizations are joining the celebration with programming inspired by the world of Oz.

From drag brunches and desserts to a community fundraiser, here are four ways Philadelphia is celebrating the story of friendship and empowerment that continues to resonate two decades after Wicked first took Broadway by storm.

Wicked: For Good GayBINGO! & Holiday Toy Drive

Saturday, November 8, 2025 – Congregation Rodeph Shalom, 615 N Broad St.

Doors 6:00 PM | Bingo 7:00 PM | Tickets $50

actionwellness.org/special-events

Action Wellness will host a special Wicked-themed edition of its long-running GayBINGO! series in celebration of both the movie release and the organization’s 30th anniversary. The event will include performances from the Bingo Verifying Divas (BVDs), themed musical numbers, and guest appearances from local sponsors and community leaders.

Guests are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for the annual Holiday Toy Drive, which benefits children and families supported by Action Wellness programs.

Journey to Oz Drag Brunch at Evil Genius Beer Company

Sunday, November 23, 2025 – 1727 N Front St, Fishtown

Doors 11:00 AM | Show 12:00–2:00 PM | Tickets from $20

ticketleap.events/evil-genius-beer-company

Evil Genius Beer Company will bring back its popular Journey to Oz Drag Brunch on November 23. The event features performances by drag artists from across Philadelphia and Delaware, themed musical numbers, and a brunch menu paired with Evil Genius’s seasonal beers. Costumes and themed attire are encouraged.

Wicked & Oz Vibe Brunch at Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

Sunday, November 23, 2025 – 212 Walnut St, 2nd Floor, Old City

11:30 AM–2:30 PM | Reservations: (215) 238-0499 or positanocoast.net

Positano Coast will continue its series of themed “Vibe Brunches” with a Wicked and Wizard of Oz-inspired event on November 23. The Old City restaurant will feature a special menu, DJ sets, and décor evoking the Emerald City. Themed cocktails, including The Wizard and I and Look! It’s Glinda!, will be available.

Wicked-Themed Desserts from Madison K Cookies

Now through December – 800 N 2nd St, Northern Liberties

madisonkcookies.com

Northern Liberties bakery Madison K Cookies is offering a limited-time collection of Wicked-inspired cookies, cupcakes, and cakes through December. Each item features handmade designs inspired by the musical’s characters and color palette. Custom orders are available through the bakery’s website.

Each of these events offers Philadelphia audiences a chance to engage with Wicked: For Good ahead of its theatrical release, highlighting the city’s creative community and the ongoing cultural impact of the Wicked story.

Wicked: For Good opens nationwide on Friday, November 21, 2025.