Philadelphia Ballet To Present Three World Premieres This February

Philadelphia Ballet will present Forward Motion, the latest edition of the company's ongoing New Works series.
This production features three world-premiere ballets by a group of internationally-renowned choreographers: Philadelphia Ballet Resident Choreographer Juliano Nunes; Bessie Award-winner and former member of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Hope Boykin; and recipient of the Danza Award for Best Choreography, Andonis Foniadakis.
Forward Motion will begin on February 3, running 8 performances only at the Perelman Theater, through February 11. Tickets are now available at https://philadelphiaballet.org/2022-2023-season/forward-motion/.
"It is such a thrill to present new works that push the boundaries of ballet and move the artform forward," said Angel Corella, The Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director. "We are honored to have three talented and sought-after choreographers crafting new and unique ballets for our audiences here in Philadelphia this February."
Now in its fourth iteration, Philadelphia Ballet's New Works series offers audiences transformative performance experiences in the intimate setting of the Perelman Theater on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. Spotlighting three choreographers on the leading edge of contemporary ballet, Forward Motion advances the company's commitment to presenting dynamic and innovative dance, all performed by the global company of Philadelphia Ballet.
"Our New Works performance series is a key element of the ballet's mission to foster diverse artistic talent and new artistic perspectives from local, national and international voices," said Shelly Power, The Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director. "We hope the community will join us in celebrating and experiencing the vibrant creativity and individuality expressed through these three new works in Forward Motion which inspires each of us in our own creativity."
Opera Philadelphia announced today the appointment of Gina Range as Vice President of Development.
The 3-hour live 2023 FREDDY Awards broadcast includes a stellar opening number, performance by nominated musicals, actors and actresses, and presentation of the 2023 FREDDY© Awards in 23 award categories.
Philadelphia's prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts will present Gaetano Donizetti's 'opera buffa' Don Pasquale this February - with a hometown twist. Audiences will be taken on a sentimental adventure, as the opera will be set in mid-60s South Philadelphia.
