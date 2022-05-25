Philadelphia Ballet Returns to Red Rose Farm for Third Annual Spring Festival

Philadelphia Ballet has announced its Third Annual Spring Festival at Red Rose Farm, a new outdoor ballet tradition, taking place June 2 - 4 in Villanova, PA.

Set to the backdrop of historic Red Rose Farm and featuring performances by the company of Philadelphia Ballet and the Ballet Orchestra, this three-day event is an opportunity for dance lovers to experience exclusive live performance in an outdoor setting, while supporting the mission of Philadelphia Ballet. Hosted by Board Chair David F. Hoffman and Mary MacElree, the Spring Festival begins on Thursday evening, June 2 with a VIP benefit event, followed by two evenings of performances with picnic-style seating on June 3 and 4.

Tickets and more information are available at https://philadelphiaballet.org/redrosefarm/.

"We are thrilled to cap our 2021/2022 season with these special performances, to be experienced by our audience in a glorious outdoor setting," said Angel Corella, The Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director. "As members of the company and Orchestra of Philadelphia Ballet prepare for this diverse program of ballets, we are reminded of the power of in-person performance to engage and inspire. It will be a joy to bring these ballets to life this June."

For this year's Spring Festival, Artistic Director Angel Corella has created a unique dance program that includes String Sextet, with choreography by Corella and featuring Tchaikovsky's exquisite Souvenir de Florence performed live by a string ensemble of the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra led by concertmaster Luigi Mazzocchi, and pas de deux featuring Philadelphia Ballet company members. The program also features Bourbon St., choreographed by Corella and Russell Ducker with music by Louis Prima and the Barcelona Hot Angels. This high-energy, character-driven work is an homage to the nightlife of New Orleans, and features the Lindy Hop, a swing-era dance-craze.

"It is such a delight to return to the beautiful Red Rose Farm for another weekend of outdoor performances," said Shelly Power, The Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director. "As the springtime weather in the Philadelphia area welcomes us outdoors to experience the splendor of the season, we look forward to welcoming dance lovers from across the region to this new Philadelphia Ballet tradition in Villanova."

This year's VIP benefit on June 2 will honor Anthony Haller, Partner at Blank Rome, LLP and Philadelphia Ballet Board Vice President, for his 40 years of volunteer service to the Ballet. At this event, Philadelphia Ballet will also present the inaugural Anthony Haller Volunteer of the Year award to Pennsylvania Ballet Alumna Jennifer Borish (née Smith) for her work this past year in working with Philadelphia Ballet to reengage the company's Alumni.

Tickets for the Thursday, June 2 VIP benefit event at Red Rose Farm, which supports Philadelphia Ballet, are $1,000 per person. This special event features cocktails, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and tastings. The event begins at 5:00PM, and performances begin at 6:30PM. For the Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 programs, admission for a party of four is $250. Performances on June 3 and 4 begin at 6:30PM. For more information, including tickets, sponsorships, and food and beverages, visit https://philadelphiaballet.org/redrosefarm/.

The 2022 Spring Festival at Red Rose Farm is presented by Independence Blue Cross. The rain date for the performances is Sunday, June 5. Attendees are required to display proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to be admitted to the event.

Founded in 1963 by Barbara Weisberger, a protégé of George Balanchine, Philadelphia Ballet is one of the nation's premier ballet companies and a true cultural treasure of Philadelphia. Furthering a nearly sixty-year artistic lineage in Philadelphia, The Ruth & A. Morris Williams, Jr. Artistic Director Angel Corella leads an ensemble of 45 dancers from around the world and an ever-evolving repertoire of classic and contemporary works. The Dr. Carolyn Newsom Executive Director Shelly Power spearheads development and strategic plans to strengthen and expand the company's presence and impact locally, nationally, and internationally. Recognized as one of the top ten ballet companies in the United States, Philadelphia Ballet's 30-member Board of Trustees is led by local business leader and philanthropist David F. Hoffman. In addition to its performances on the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus, Philadelphia Ballet serves more than 30,000 individuals across the region every year with hands-on arts education and engagement activities brought to children and adults alike regardless of ability or socioeconomic background. The School of Philadelphia Ballet, led by its Director James Payne, offers the highest caliber dance education of any program in the Greater Philadelphia area. For more, visit philadelphiaballet.org or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Philadelphia Ballet is supported in part by a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Community & Economic Development and receives support from The Philadelphia Cultural Fund and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Header image: First Soloist Sydney Dolan and Principal Dancer Sterling Baca, Red Rose Farm, Villanova, 2021. Photo: Arian Molina Soca.