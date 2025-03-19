People’s Light Appoints Shonali Burke as New Managing Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



People’s Light has appointed Shonali Burke as its new Managing Director, effective June 1, 2025. Burke joins the company following an extensive national search, bringing with her an impressive track record of strategic leadership, innovative audience development and multi-faceted revenue growth within the nonprofit and regional theatre sectors.

Burke’s appointment comes at a significant moment for People’s Light as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary season and looks ahead to future growth and innovation in its artistic and community-driven programming. She joins Producing Artistic Director Zak Berkman as a key and co-equal leader of the organization, working to advance People’s Light’s artistic and community-focused initiatives, while also spearheading strategic planning, financial management and operational oversight.

“Throughout our 50 years, People’s Light has always looked boldly toward the future - one that embraces innovation, deepens relationships with diverse communities and ensures long-term sustainability,” said Zak Berkman, Producing Artistic Director at People’s Light. “Shonali’s distinctive insight, holistic leadership, strategic acumen and passion for storytelling make her the perfect person to help guide us into our next era. I am eager to partner with Shonali as People’s Light continues to cement its position as a thriving live arts hub for generations to come.”

Burke’s appointment comes after a months-long search for People’s Light Managing Director. A search committee comprising trustees, staff, company artists and community leaders was formed to partner with Tom O’Connor Consulting Group to find the next executive leader staff.

“Shonali stood out as a leader who not only recognizes the vital role People’s Light plays in the arts landscape but also brings the experience and passion needed to propel our mission forward,” said Katherine H. McNabb, President of the People’s Light Board of Directors. “Her proven ability to drive strategic growth while fostering collaboration and purpose makes her the ideal choice to help guide us into our next exciting chapter. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

“People’s Light is a remarkable institution with a deep commitment to storytelling that reflects the diversity, history and humanity of our world,” said Shonali Burke. "I never could have imagined that my winding career would lead me here to Malvern, where my analyst’s mind for data and artist’s heart for storytelling come together perfectly to support this extraordinary team and organization that emanate light. I am honored to help shape what I know is an incredibly bright future for People’s Light, ensuring its continued growth and impact in an evolving arts and culture landscape.”

Prior to joining People’s Light, Burke served as Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer/Vice President and Interim President-Designate at Washington, D.C.'s historic, Tony Award®-winning regional theatre, Arena Stage, home to landmark productions such as The Great White Hope, Dear Evan Hansen and Swept Away. There, she engineered the company’s dramatic post-pandemic earned revenue rebound to stability, stewarding multiple sold-out hits to significantly diversified audiences as she spearheaded the organization’s brand and growth strategy. Her servant leadership at Arena Stage led to streamlined departmental efficiencies that improved morale and productivity while increasing revenue, and her technical expertise was instrumental in bringing the company’s tech infrastructure and cyber security up to industry standards.

Earlier, Burke ran a successful virtual integrated marketing consultancy dedicated to helping purpose-driven organizations scale their impact, partnering with notable clients such as Oxfam America, the United Nations Foundation and USA for UNHCR. She has also been on the faculty of The Johns Hopkins University’s M.A. in Communication program since 2009. An early adopter of social media and data-driven storytelling, Burke’s extensive background in community-centric strategic growth, audience engagement, and data analytics serves as a springboard for her dynamic leadership that will help guide People’s Light into the future.

About People’s Light

Founded in 1974, People’s Light is celebrating its 50th anniversary as one of Pennsylvania’s most accomplished professional non-profit theatres. For five decades, the company has been a vital cultural and civic center known for its resident company of artists, a diverse array of productions, and innovative programming that engages young people and the broader community. As the theatre marks this milestone year, People’s Light continues to invite and create opportunities for diverse communities to discover and celebrate our shared humanity through the transformative power of live theatre. Learn more about People’s Light’s 50th anniversary, the 2024/2025 season, events, programming and more by visiting: www.peopleslight.org

