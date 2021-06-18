People's Light Announces A Summer of Live Music

Gather your friends and family for live music at People's Light all summer long! Drive-In Concerts return to the Theatre's back parking lot, featuring a wide variety of bands performing June through September.

Don't miss the first-ever Folk Weekend at People's Light, featuring six acts performing on two stages over July 24 and 25. And those not quite ready to gather for live music can stream award-winning singer-songwriter Jill Sobule's F*ck7thGrade through June 30. For more information and tickets to the Summer 2021 music lineup, visit peopleslight.org. People's Light is located at 39 Conestoga Road in Malvern, PA.

Drive-In Concerts at People's Light are the perfect way to relax, soak up summer, and catch some live tunes with friends. Concerts are ticketed by vehicle at $75 per car up to 5 passengers. Each vehicle gets a parking spot and adjacent "Home Space" for setting up lawn chairs and enjoying summer fare and refreshing beverages, which can be pre-ordered from The Farmhouse at People's Light right next door. Tickets go quickly, don't wait to nab yours! See confirmed bands below:

Erin McKeown-Friday, June 25 at 6:30pm

A familiar presence on NPR, known internationally for her prolific disregard of stylistic boundaries.

Ali Awan-Friday, July 9 at 6:30pm

"The Philly rocker you should be listening to right now" - The Philadelphia Inquirer

The John Byrne Band-Friday, July 16 at 6:30pm

Presenting the music of Irish folk-punk legends Shane MacGowan & The Pogues.

Patty Larkin- Saturday, July 24 at 1:00pm (Folk Weekend)

"Genre-stretching string popping alterna-folk" - Guitar World

Amythyst Kiah- Saturday, July 24 at 6:30pm (Folk Weekend)

This Tennessee-bred, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter was recently named June's Artist to Watch by WXPN.

Sean Rowe-Sunday, July 25 at 1:00pm (Folk Weekend)

Internationally renowned, alternative folk singer-songwriter and musician.

The Dirty Grass Players-Sunday, July 25 at 6:30pm (Folk Weekend)

Known for having one toe-tappin' foot in traditional bluegrass while pushing boundaries with their blazing musicianship.

The Hot Club of Philadelphia-Saturday, July 31 at 1:00pm

This exciting, acoustic ensemble blends jazz styles from the 30s and 40s with their own modern influences.

Claudia Acuña-Saturday, July 31 at 6:30pm

Chilean Jazz Vocalist who has thrived at the cusp of jazz and Latin American music.

Orrin Evans-Sunday, August 1 at 1:00pm

Philly-raised Jazz pianist and Grammy Award nominee.

Jill Sobule-Friday, August 13 at 6:30pm and Saturday, August 14 at 2:00pm

Award-winning singer-songwriter whose 1990s hits include "Supermodel" and the original "I Kissed a Girl."

Sunny War + David Sickmen of Hackensaw Boys-Friday, September 10 at 6:30pm

A double header featuring LA-based street singer, guitarist, and roots music revolutionary Sunny War and David Sickmen of the legendary Americana band Hackensaw Boys.

Six bands, two days, two outdoor stages. Don't miss the first-ever Folk Weekend at People's Light Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25. Each day kicks off with an afternoon drive-in concert in the back parking lot, followed by a more intimate performance in The Glen, home to the Theatre's new outdoor stage with lawn seating. Enjoy a beverage and summer fare at The Farmhouse at People's Light-open throughout the afternoon as a place to cool off-before each day ends with a second drive-in concert.

All-day passes are $175 per day, per vehicle up to 5 passengers, and get you access to Saturday or Sunday's full lineup. (That's less than $15 per concert, per person for parties of 4 or 5!) But don't wait, only a limited number of all-day passes are available.

Missed out on buying a pass, or want to pick and choose which acts to see? No problem! You can purchase tickets to individual Folk Weekend drive-in concerts the same way you'd purchase any event in the Drive-In Concert Series. Concerts in The Glen, however, are only available as part of an all-day pass due to the intimate venue size. Visit peopleslight.org for Folk Weekend tickets and all-day passes.



SATURDAY, JULY 24 LINEUP

Drive-In Concert: Patty Larkin

1:00 PM │Parking Lot



Concert in The Glen: Jeremiah Tall & The Lore

3:00 PM │The Glen

Drive-In Concert: Amythyst Kiah

6:30 PM │Parking Lot



SUNDAY, JULY 25 LINEUP

Drive-In Concert: Sean Rowe

1:00 PM │Parking Lot

Concert in The Glen: Adam Monaco

3:00 PM │The Glen

Drive-In Concert: The Dirty Grass Players

6:30 PM │Parking Lot





F*ck7thGrade

Book, Lyrics, and Concept by Jill Sobule

Book by Liza Birkenmeier

Directed by Lisa Peterson

Music Directed by Julie Wolf



Jill Sobule fans can not only catch Jill in Malvern as part of the People's Light Drive-In Concert Series, but her virtual concert F*ck7thGrade, presented by Pittsburgh's City Theatre, streams through June 30. In this world premiere concert film, award-winning singer-songwriter Jill Sobule - whose 1990s hits include "Supermodel" and the original "I Kissed a Girl" - takes audiences through a Rock'n'Roll celebration of coming of age and coming out. Learn more here.