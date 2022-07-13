PYO Music Institute Announces 2022 Ovation Award Recipient For Music Education

The 9th Annual Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute (PYOMI) Ovation Award was presented to Sergei Nuissl for his dedication to educating young musicians. This year's award is the first to be presented posthumously, as Mr. Nuissl tragically passed away in March 2022. He impacted thousands of students throughout his teaching experience in the School District of Philadelphia Music Department. PYOMI President and Music Director, Louis Scaglione, presented the award to Mr. Nuissl's Wife, Li-Ping Chao Nuissl, on the rooftop of Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School while sitting on a bench newly dedicated to Nuissl.

The Ovation Award, presented alongside partners J.W. Pepper, Jacobs Music Company, and WRTI 90.1, has been honoring music teachers since 2014. Music students of any age have the opportunity to nominate music educators in the Delaware Valley Region who have made an impact on their lives. There have been hundreds of nominations made by current and former students over the years, and the award highlights the tremendous, life-long impact music educators make on their students. This year Sergei Nuissl was chosen from many nominees and ten finalists. The finalists included Walter Choi, Dr. Vladimir Dyo, Joanna Erwin, Noelle Grand, Michael Ludwig, Jocelyn Moore, Christian Oatts, Lionel Thomas, and Scott Wagner.

Mr. Nuissl found his passion in educating young musicians, as he taught in several schools in Philadelphia, offered private lessons, and participated in summer camp programs. Sergei was described as a musician's musician. He performed regularly in the Kennett Square and Reading Symphony Orchestras as well as various trios and quartets. Most importantly, he was a teacher who shared his passion for music with his students. During the presentation of Mr. Nuissl's award to his wife, two students made remarks. One of them said, "Because of Mr. Nuissl, I realized I loved the violin, and music has become an important part of my life. Mr. Nuissl was fun; he could crack a joke about anything. He made me feel confident." Another said, "Being his student and having the opportunity to be in his classroom gave me hope that one day, I could be a great violinist like him."

Mrs. Nuissl offered a new perspective on her late husband's devotion to music and teaching, "Music-especially classical music-was Sergei's whole life," she shared. "Sergei did a research paper in college on Mozart's music, and the conclusion of his paper was that he believed in having kids listen to and learn classical music at an early age. It helps them to be calmer and more focused; improves their ability to communicate; helps them learn to read; and reduced aggressive behavior, anxiety and stress. Sergei loved to teach music and improve young peoples' lives."