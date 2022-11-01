Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association's Christkindlmarkt

The Chester County Art Association (CCAA) welcomes families and people of all ages to experience holiday magic this December as the organization holds its third annual Christkindlmarkt, December 2 and December 3, 2022. This holiday market will feature 45 stall holders offering individually handcrafted and locally designed products. The event is free to the public and held at the Chester County Art Association (100 N. Bradford Ave. West Chester, PA 19382).

"We are thrilled to ring in the holiday season with our friends and neighbors with the return of our Christkindlmarkt," notes Caitlin LaPorte, Director of CCAA. "I can't think of a better way to celebrate the holidays than to open our doors to the greater West Chester community during this fun, family-friendly weekend."

Guests who attend will be able to shop local this season and support artists while doing it. Vendors, who will be located outside of CCAA as well as indoors in galleries and studio spaces, will sell art, ceramics, jewelry, homewares, food, and much more. Additionally, guests will be able to purchase gourmet chocolates, soaps, candles, and fresh cocktail mixes. Food trucks will be featured during both days, serving holiday favorites. Holiday tunes will fill the air, featuring live music by The Lenape Brass Ensemble, and Dub C Swing, plus guests can make a sweet treat at the market's s'mores roasting station on Friday, December 2.

Additionally, CCAA's ShopArt Gift Store will be open during the market, featuring the work of over a dozen local and regional artists.

The Christkindlmarkt will be open 4PM-8PM on December 2 and 10AM-5PM on December 3. Admission is free. For more information, visit chestercountyarts.org/events.html.

ABOUT THE CHESTER COUNTY ART ASSOCIATION: Founded in 1931, the Chester County Art Association (CCAA) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educating, inspiring, and connecting the people of Chester County to and through the arts. As a small non-profit arts center, we believe that art positively impacts everyone; we help develop individual abilities, foster art appreciation, and create a sense of artistic community. Fine arts/fine crafts classes and workshops teach fundamental concepts as well as advanced techniques. Art exhibitions, events, lectures, and artist talks provide learning opportunities and creative dialogue in welcoming spaces. Our continually expanding art programs for all ages include oil painting, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, figure drawing, sculpture, ceramics photography, digital art, printmaking, mixed media, fiber arts, and jewelry. More information at chestercountyarts.org.