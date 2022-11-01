Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association's Christkindlmarkt

The Christkindlmarkt will be open 4PM-8PM on December 2 and 10AM-5PM on December 3.

Philadelphia News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 01, 2022  

Over 40 Vendors Featured at Chester County Art Association's Christkindlmarkt

The Chester County Art Association (CCAA) welcomes families and people of all ages to experience holiday magic this December as the organization holds its third annual Christkindlmarkt, December 2 and December 3, 2022. This holiday market will feature 45 stall holders offering individually handcrafted and locally designed products. The event is free to the public and held at the Chester County Art Association (100 N. Bradford Ave. West Chester, PA 19382).

"We are thrilled to ring in the holiday season with our friends and neighbors with the return of our Christkindlmarkt," notes Caitlin LaPorte, Director of CCAA. "I can't think of a better way to celebrate the holidays than to open our doors to the greater West Chester community during this fun, family-friendly weekend."

Guests who attend will be able to shop local this season and support artists while doing it. Vendors, who will be located outside of CCAA as well as indoors in galleries and studio spaces, will sell art, ceramics, jewelry, homewares, food, and much more. Additionally, guests will be able to purchase gourmet chocolates, soaps, candles, and fresh cocktail mixes. Food trucks will be featured during both days, serving holiday favorites. Holiday tunes will fill the air, featuring live music by The Lenape Brass Ensemble, and Dub C Swing, plus guests can make a sweet treat at the market's s'mores roasting station on Friday, December 2.

Additionally, CCAA's ShopArt Gift Store will be open during the market, featuring the work of over a dozen local and regional artists.

The Christkindlmarkt will be open 4PM-8PM on December 2 and 10AM-5PM on December 3. Admission is free. For more information, visit chestercountyarts.org/events.html.

ABOUT THE CHESTER COUNTY ART ASSOCIATION: Founded in 1931, the Chester County Art Association (CCAA) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educating, inspiring, and connecting the people of Chester County to and through the arts. As a small non-profit arts center, we believe that art positively impacts everyone; we help develop individual abilities, foster art appreciation, and create a sense of artistic community. Fine arts/fine crafts classes and workshops teach fundamental concepts as well as advanced techniques. Art exhibitions, events, lectures, and artist talks provide learning opportunities and creative dialogue in welcoming spaces. Our continually expanding art programs for all ages include oil painting, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, figure drawing, sculpture, ceramics photography, digital art, printmaking, mixed media, fiber arts, and jewelry. More information at chestercountyarts.org.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



1812 Productions Sketch Satire THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS to Return in December Photo
1812 Productions' Sketch Satire THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS to Return in December
1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all comedy theatre company, will kick off their 2022-23 season with the return of their popular political satire, THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS. This year's production will run December 1 through December 31 at Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place, Philadelphia.
Hedgerow Theatre To Present Public Performance Of TALES FROM POE in November Photo
Hedgerow Theatre To Present Public Performance Of TALES FROM POE in November
Hedgerow Theatre Company's fall programming has now expanded to a one-night only engagement of Tales From Poe on November 1st at 8pm. Following a series of sold out student matinee performances in October, Hedgerow is expanding the welcome of this cherished and chilling production for public audiences as well.
The Academy Of Vocal Arts to Present Verdis LA TRAVIATA in November Photo
The Academy Of Vocal Arts to Present Verdi's LA TRAVIATA in November
The Academy of Vocal Arts will open its 88th opera season with Verdi's La traviata. Performances will be held in Center City, the Main Line and the Lehigh Valley November 11-29, 2022.
Carrie Jackson & All-Stars to Play Deer Head Inn in November Photo
Carrie Jackson & All-Stars to Play Deer Head Inn in November
On Sat Nov 19 from 7-10pm, Vocalist Carrie Jackson & All-Stars will play 2 sets at Deer Head Inn, Bed & Breakfast in Delaware Water Gap, Pa. The cover is $20.

More Hot Stories For You


1812 Productions' Sketch Satire THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS to Return in December1812 Productions' Sketch Satire THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS to Return in December
October 31, 2022

1812 Productions, Philadelphia's all comedy theatre company, will kick off their 2022-23 season with the return of their popular political satire, THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS. This year's production will run December 1 through December 31 at Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place, Philadelphia.
Hedgerow Theatre To Present Public Performance Of TALES FROM POE in NovemberHedgerow Theatre To Present Public Performance Of TALES FROM POE in November
October 31, 2022

Hedgerow Theatre Company's fall programming has now expanded to a one-night only engagement of Tales From Poe on November 1st at 8pm. Following a series of sold out student matinee performances in October, Hedgerow is expanding the welcome of this cherished and chilling production for public audiences as well.
The Academy Of Vocal Arts to Present Verdi's LA TRAVIATA in NovemberThe Academy Of Vocal Arts to Present Verdi's LA TRAVIATA in November
October 31, 2022

The Academy of Vocal Arts will open its 88th opera season with Verdi's La traviata. Performances will be held in Center City, the Main Line and the Lehigh Valley November 11-29, 2022.
Carrie Jackson & All-Stars to Play Deer Head Inn in NovemberCarrie Jackson & All-Stars to Play Deer Head Inn in November
October 30, 2022

On Sat Nov 19 from 7-10pm, Vocalist Carrie Jackson & All-Stars will play 2 sets at Deer Head Inn, Bed & Breakfast in Delaware Water Gap, Pa. The cover is $20.
Irish Heritage Theatre to Present Streaming Production of IN HIGH GERMANY Next MonthIrish Heritage Theatre to Present Streaming Production of IN HIGH GERMANY Next Month
October 30, 2022

Irish Heritage Theatre has announced its streaming production, In High Germany, directed by Peggy Mecham and featuring local favorite and Barrymore Award winner, Keith Conallen. The show will run 11/1-11/15.