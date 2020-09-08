Nichole Canuso Dance Company Presents BEING/WITH:HOME As A Part Of 2020 Fringe Festival

Nichole Canuso Dance Company will present Being/With:Home from September 10 - October 3, 2020.

Nichole Canuso Dance Company will present Being/With:Home from September 10 - October 3, 2020 in an online format as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival 2020.

Being/With:Home is a performance experience that connects two solo audience members at a time, each in their own home. Each audience participant is invited to encounter a stranger, accompanied by immersive sound design and prompts from a series of tender and mysterious audio guides. Being/With:Home is an embodied exploration of separation, connection and the power of listening. Embracing the objects and memories that populate your own space, you'll be invited to build something new, with someone unexpected.

In addition to the duet performances, we are holding 4 free workshops. Audiences interested in exploring the themes of Being/With: Home in a group setting are invited to participate in one of four free interactive workshops connecting twelve participants at a time, each in their own home. Facilitated by NCDC artistic director Nichole Canuso and Spiral Q co-director Jennifer Turnbull. Open to up to 12 participants at a time, these workshops will explore the themes present in the performance (absence/presence; communication over distance; the power of listening) through a series of storytelling activities and movement structures. Each workshop will bend to reflect the interests and experiences of the participants.

Being/With is a live interactive installation, set to premiere in Fall 2021. The piece brings together two solo audience members at a time (each in their own, separate location) in a poetic virtual encounter. It began as a meditation on absence and presence, loss and embodiment, and the power of listening. The 2021 Philadelphia premiere will build poetic bridges across two neighborhoods (Pearlstein Gallery in West Philadelphia and Trinity Church in South Philadelphia) making space for the intimacy and immediacy of collaborative exchange.

Being/With:Home is a complementary performance experience built to be experienced from people's own home, via Zoom. A guided interaction with a stranger, Being/With:Home directly addresses solitude, intimacy, and adaptive forms of communication and being together. Embracing the objects and memories that populate your own space, you'll be invited to build something new, with someone unexpected.

Tickets, times, and more information available at: https://fringearts.com/event/being-with/

