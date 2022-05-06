New Community Arts Center Brings Art Classes, Shows to Northern Liberties

Northern Liberties Business Improvement DIstrict has announced the grand opening of the neighborhood's first community arts center, maker space, art gallery and artists studio. This is the fourth grand opening in a row for NLBID and another amazing female-owned and Black owned business adding to the diverse small business mix. 1040 Creative grand opens this new arts and culture hub at 1040 N. 2nd Street, Suite 301, at Liberties Walk, this Friday, May 6th, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. The opening event is free and open to the public, and will feature lite bites, meet the artists, a pop-up show and live music. Looking beyond opening, registration is now open for classes for spring and summer, with offerings like Senior Makers Meet-up, Cartoon Express, Still Life Studies, Intro to Toy Design, Little Picasso, Wednesday Wine Down, Davinci Art Club and many more. For more info and to register, visit them on social media at @1040creative.

"Northern Liberties Business Improvement District is thrilled to welcome so many new restaurants, retailers and now even a community arts center and another make-focused space," said NLBID Executive Director Kris Kennedy. "1040 Creative offers much-needed opportunities for adults, teens, and younger kids to gather and be creative together. Their Wednesday Wine Down is particularly cool. What a wonderful way to get to know your neighbors or gather with friends and shed the day! We're delighted to have them here in Northern Liberties."

She added, "Seeing businesses like 1040 Creative choose Northern Liberties as their home is fantastic. It really reinforces what a friendly, collaborative neighborhood Northern Liberties is. Between Hudson Table, where you can sign up for a wide variety of cooking classes, to brand new 1040 Creative, which offers art classes for children through adults, and the many comedy nights around the neighborhood, Northern Liberties offers so many ways to try something new."

1040 Creative is a brand new idea and concept brought to life by three owners, makers and artists. This female-owned business is also multi-culturally owned, in the words of the owners, as two of the owners are Black artists - and together they welcome everyone from every background - they want everyone to feel this is an artist and creative home away from home from people in the neighborhood and across the city.

For the concept, 1040 Creative is a brand new new cultural hub with art classes for all ages from toddlers to seniors, pop-up workshops, family arts days and gallery exhibitions. The space is also studio space for all three founders.

Pauline Houston McCall is an artist, educator and activist with deep roots. She currently resides in Northern Liberties. She has a currently commissioned exhibition at 30 Hudson Yards in New York City and has had recent shows at Capitol Health System in New Jersey and the African American Museum in Philadelphia, as well as other work in shows across the country. She also travels throughout the City bringing music and art to multiple schools and centers.

Sheena Garcia is a Philadelphia born artist, curator and arts educator, born and reared in the Northern Liberties section of the City. Garcia's artwork has been exhibited regularly with Dizyners Gallery and the Painted Bride in Old City Philadelphia. She has also exhibited consistently with Gallery 54 in Soho, New York City. She is currently partnering with New York City's Intersection Media as a volunteer curator for the artworks that appear on Philadelphia's LINKPHL, digital kiosks screens, as well as Plus Kiosks in NYC.

Marcy Morris is a multimedia artist, poet and dancer, that is deeply involved in community outreach projects throughout Chester and Camden. Morris is the founder and director of Marcy Morris Artistry, a celebration of imagery and illustrations that celebrates the beauty of the multiple neighborhoods she serves by way of the art making process.

For the grand opening celebration on May 6th, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, look for a reception with light fare, live music, meet the owners and more. Local musicians Robb McCall and Bert Harris will perform during the event.

Beyond opening weekend, registration is now open for classes - with more to be added. Offerings will include:

* Senior Makers Meetup Club - Senior Adults 62 and up - small sculture

* Make Break - Working adult art breaks at lunch with Corporate Innovative Art Lab

* Still Life Studies - Drawing and painting

* Wednesday Wine Down - Recreational art and sips afterwork

* Cartoon Express - Dream up your own characters

* Art Mix - Paint your own wearable and functional art

* Little Picasso - Drawing and painting

* Intro to Toy Design

* Color Get a Grip - Painting class

* Davinci Art Club - Drawing painting and sculpture

Classes take place in the 1,600 square foot multi-level space that includes also a lounge, library, classroom, exhibit space and studios.

For vibe, 1040 Creative exists to create a warm and welcoming vibe where our neighbors and surrounding communities feel free and comfortable to come and take a class or drop of their child to take a creative class. 1040 Creative seeks to bring a culture or haven of creativity and inspiration. 1040 Creative is a cultural hub where you can take in beautifully curated exhibitions by local and national artists. The founders are partnering with architects and developers and interior designers to set in motion commission pieces and murals for new construction in the area and throughout the city. Those talks are already in motion- stay tuned!

When asked why Northern Liberties, Houston McCall said, "Nothing exists like this on this side of the city and near Northern Liberties. We feel there is nothing like this and the community need is there, especially on the heels of the pandemic. Creative social interaction is vital right now."

She added, "We opened in Northern Liberties because we have deep roots here. I have lived here for 21 years and one of my partner, Sheena Garcia, was born and raised here. We both had an opportunity to watch Northern Liberties change and transform and we always wanted to be part of that transformation. We always wanted to break down those barriers of gentrification with more inclusiveness. We also opened here because I know so many of the families here as I bring Art, Music and Gardening programs to many of the preschools and primary schools in the area. I also know many of the Artists in this area. Northern Liberties is the birthplace of our women Artist collective" WOMEN HOLLER of which premiered in 2004."

She concluded, "The foot traffic is amazing! We are in the center of activity on Liberties Walk! People are excited walking by. They asked to come in to view the art and usually they always sign up for classes. To be honest, it also is really exciting to be a woman own business and to be a woman of color owned business with a primary goal to reach every demographic and age set with great purpose is exciting and fulfilling. The fact that I signed the lease March 1st, the first day of Women's History is pretty significant."

All three founders added this is their first brick and mortar, and this community space will bring their life's work from 15 to 20 years to one central place to teach art, make art, exhibit art and curate art.

For more about the center, the makers/artists and the classes, visit:

https://www.explorenorthernliberties.org/event/20220506-1040creativeopening/