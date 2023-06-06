Musicopia String Orchestra Spring Concert To Feature Piece By Students Of All Ages

On Saturday, June 10th at 4:00 PM, student musicians in the Musicopia String Orchestra program will perform its annual Spring Concert at the First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia (2125 Chestnut Street). This concert is free to attend and will feature music from composers of diverse backgrounds and musical styles, such as Johann Sebastian Bach, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and Marianna Marines. "As always, the range of composers is an example of our commitment to diversity in programming, and to reflect the students in our pieces," said Taia Harlos, MSO's Artistic Director and Conductor about Musicopia's commitment to using art as a tool to champion cultural and human diversity, one of the organization's values.

The performance will also include the world premiere of the second movement of "Symphony for McCoy Tyner" by Philadelphia composer Dr. Jay Fluellen, made possible by a grant from Black Music City, and a joint performance from Musicopia Young String Players (MYSP) and Musicopia String Orchestra (MSO) of "Warrior Legacy" by Soon Hee Newbold. "I am excited for our program because it features our strengths. We are thrilled to highlight our principal violist in MSO, Percy Smith-Holzbaur, in the Telemann Viola Concerto. The collaboration between MSO and MYSP has been an exciting moment to bring together musicians of all levels and ages," Taia added.

The annual Spring Concert is free and open to the public. The First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia is an ADA-accessible venue; the accessible entrance is at the corner of Chestnut St. and S. Van Pelt St. To attend remotely, visit Musicopia's Facebook page or Youtube channel at the time of the event to watch the livestream.

