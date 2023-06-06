Musicopia String Orchestra Spring Concert To Feature Piece By Students Of All Ages

The event is set for June 10.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates Photo 3 Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates
High School Playwrights Showcased in New Plays Festival at Lehigh Valley Charter High Scho Photo 4 High School Playwrights Showcased in New Plays Festival at Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts

Musicopia String Orchestra Spring Concert To Feature Piece By Students Of All Ages

Musicopia String Orchestra Spring Concert To Feature Piece By Students Of All Ages

On Saturday, June 10th at 4:00 PM, student musicians in the Musicopia String Orchestra program will perform its annual Spring Concert at the First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia (2125 Chestnut Street). This concert is free to attend and will feature music from composers of diverse backgrounds and musical styles, such as Johann Sebastian Bach, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and Marianna Marines. "As always, the range of composers is an example of our commitment to diversity in programming, and to reflect the students in our pieces," said Taia Harlos, MSO's Artistic Director and Conductor about Musicopia's commitment to using art as a tool to champion cultural and human diversity, one of the organization's values.

The performance will also include the world premiere of the second movement of "Symphony for McCoy Tyner" by Philadelphia composer Dr. Jay Fluellen, made possible by a grant from Black Music City, and a joint performance from Musicopia Young String Players (MYSP) and Musicopia String Orchestra (MSO) of "Warrior Legacy" by Soon Hee Newbold. "I am excited for our program because it features our strengths. We are thrilled to highlight our principal violist in MSO, Percy Smith-Holzbaur, in the Telemann Viola Concerto. The collaboration between MSO and MYSP has been an exciting moment to bring together musicians of all levels and ages," Taia added.

The annual Spring Concert is free and open to the public. The First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia is an ADA-accessible venue; the accessible entrance is at the corner of Chestnut St. and S. Van Pelt St. To attend remotely, visit Musicopia's Facebook page or Youtube channel at the time of the event to watch the livestream.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
New Mural Installations At Philadelphia Premium Outlets Celebrate Montgomery Countys Iconi Photo
New Mural Installations At Philadelphia Premium Outlets Celebrate Montgomery County's Iconic Landmarks And Family Fun

The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board (VFTCB) has announced two new mural installations at the region's premier outlet shopping destination, Philadelphia Premium Outlets, located in Limerick, PA.

2
THE LION KING to Return to Philadelphia for 4-Week Summer Engagement Photo
THE LION KING to Return to Philadelphia for 4-Week Summer Engagement

Disney Theatrical Productions, along with the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization, is celebrating the eagerly-awaited return engagement of Disney's The Lion King for a 4-week summer engagement at the Academy of Music on the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

3
Photos: Get A First Look At The First Ever All Black And Brown SWAN LAKE With Chocolate Ba Photo
Photos: Get A First Look At The First Ever All Black And Brown SWAN LAKE With Chocolate Ballerina Company

Chocolate Ballerina Company, a service organization which supports the hidden talents in youth and adult artists of color in the Philadelphia region, is making history this June, presenting the first ever all Black and Brown production of the classic ballet Swan Lake. See photos from the production!

4
World Premiere of Juliette Dunns THE PUZZLE Extended at Hedgerow Theatre Company Photo
World Premiere of Juliette Dunn's THE PUZZLE Extended at Hedgerow Theatre Company

Hedgerow Theatre announced both a one-week extension and a virtual streaming option of the company's Barrymore Recommended world premiere production of The Puzzle by Juliette Dunn.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Video
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT
Lantern Theater Company (5/18-6/18)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chazz Palminteri - A Bronx Tale
Keswick Theatre (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Story: The Play
Bristol Riverside Theatre (11/28-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ladysitting - World Premiere!
Arden Theatre Company (1/18-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dear Soldier Boy
Bird-in-Hand Stage (4/06-7/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Zacharia Show
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Kaplan ♦ Modern-Day Vaudeville
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (6/23-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Home Game
Bird-in-Hand Stage (8/04-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Philadelphia (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lariele Wood Fired Square Pie
Lariele Wood Fired Square Pie (1/15-3/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You