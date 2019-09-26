Morgan's Pier Extends Season With Fall Fest, New Menus, Seasonal Sips And Fall Decor

Fall Fest at Morgan's Pier returns for the fifth season, with four more weeks of great views and live entertainment, plus tons of seasonal surprises. Between now and October 26th, head to the waterfront as Morgan's Pier transforms into an autumn wonderland - complete with twinkling lights, fall decor, seasonal beers, fall cocktails, weekly special events and a new menu by Chef Jon Adair. New for this year, Morgan's will add on additional days of operation, offering al fresco dining and drinking five days a week, from Wednesday to Sunday. Also, new this year, Morgan's will be rain or shine as new clear walls have been installed that can roll away or roll out based on the weather of the day.

Autumn doesn't have to mean the end of outdoor eats. The Pier is stocked with weather-adjustable tents so guests can enjoy Chef Adair's fall menu, featuring snacks, small plates, fatbreads, sandwiches and sweets. This year's Fall Fest menu includes:

Snacks/Small Plates:

* French Fries - Roasted Jalapeño Aioli $5 VG, GF

* Crispy Chicken Wings - Traditional Buffalo or Lemon Pepper $10 GF

* Roasted Carrots - Cranberry Salsa, Yogurt, Everything Spice $10 GF VG

* Apple Salad - Local Greens, Brown Butter, Creme Fraiche, Walnuts $11 GF

* Cornbread - Spicy Honey Butter $8 VG

* Fried Spaghetti Squash - Tallegio, Romesco $11 VG

* Cauliflower Dip - Pepper Jack, Tortilla Chips $10 VG

* Crab Mac & Cheese - Little Noodle Co. Shells $12

* Fried Cheese Curds - Pepper Jam

Fatbreads (with dough by Lost Bread Co):

* Margherita - Jersey Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil $10 VG

* Mushroom - Caramelized Celery Root, Manchego, Herbs $12 VG

* Spicy- Pepperoni, Hot Coppa, Sharp Provolone, Tomato Sauce, Pickled Long Hots $13

Sandwiches:

(Served with a Zayda's pickle spear)

* Cheeseburger - American Cheese, B+G Mayo, Iceberg, Red Onion, Potato Bun $9

Add a Patty - $4

* Turkey - Spicy Turkey Breast, Kohlrabi Slaw, Iceburg, American Cheese, Potato Bun $10

* Bratwurst - Sauerkraut, Zayda's mustard, Pretzel Roll $12

* Beer Battered Cod - Remoulade, Shaved Lettuce, Baguette $10

* Mushroom Banh Mi - Pickled Carrot and Cabbage, Smoked Mayo $10 VG

Sweets:

* Milk Doughnuts - Apple Cider Syrup

* Ice Cream- Rotating Selection $4

Kids Menu:

(served with french fries)

* Chicken Finger

* Cheese Burger

* All Beef Hot Dog



The fall drinks include seasonal craft beers such Mainstay Oktoberfest (traditional fest beer brewed to honor lager beer tradition), and Evil Genius Trick or Treat (Chocolate Pumpkin Porter). For those looking to warm up with a hot, spiked drink, an Apple Spiced Toddy with Crown Apple, local apple cider, lemon juice and cinnamon or S'mores cocktail with rum, hot chocolate, honey, chocolate drizzle and a 'mallow will have you feeling cozy in no time. The seasonal sips and bites all taste better while enjoying live music or partaking in the Pier's Fall Fest events. The Fall Fest beer and cocktail menu is as follows:

Draft Beers:

* Mainstay Oktoberfest, Philadelphia, PA 6% - $6

* Mainstay Pils, Pilsner, Philadelphia, PA - $7

* Mainstay Pier Beer, German Hefeweizen, Philadelphia, PA - $5

* Yards PPA, Pale Ale, Philadelphia, PA 4.6% - $6

* Yuengling Lager, Lager, Pottsville, PA 4.4% - $5

* Neshaminy Creek Dunks Ferry Dunkelweizen, German Wheat, Croydon, PA 5.2% - $7

* Sam Adams Octoberfest, Marzen, Boston, MA 5.3% - $6

* Angry Orchard Rose Cider CIDER, WALDEN, NY 5.5% - $6

* Evil Genius Trick or Treat, Chocolate Pumpkin Porter, Philadelphia, PA 7.8% - $7

* Victory Festbier, Marzen, Downingtown, PA 5.6% - $6

* 2SP Baby Bob Stout, American Stout, Aston, PA 6.% - $7

* Local Rotating Pumpkin Ales - $7

Cocktails:

* S'mores $10 - Skyy Vanilla, Hot Chocolate, Honey, Cinnamon, Topped with Marshmallow and Chocolate Syrup

* Apple Spiced Toddy $10 - Crown Apple, Apple Cider, Lemon Juice and Cinnamon

* Spiked Pumpkin Latte $10 - Tito's Vodka, Pumpkin Puree, Rum Chata, Coffee

* Coffee Cascade $10 - Amaretto, Irish Cream, Coffee, Hot Chocolate

* American Mule $10 - Tito's Vodka, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

* Dark N Stormy $10 - Bacardi Black, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

* Oktoberfest is back with free-flowing beer and an excuse to eat pretzels. On Saturday, October 5, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, Morgan's Pier will have both, plus live music for belting out all of the sing-along drinking songs. For $45 in advance (or $50 at the door), guests receive open beer bar, unlimited soft Pretzels, German-inspired food specials, and a Morgan's Pier stein for the first 200 attendees. Tickets are on sale now at: https://www.morganspier.com/oktoberfest2019. Get your tickets right away, they sell out fast!

* Dog Yappy Hour returns on Sunday, October 6, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. Come take advantage of this final opportunity to wine and dine with your pup at the Pier this season! Morgan's Pier is partnering with Tito's Handmade Vodka for a Yappy Hour fundraiser to raise funds and awareness of the Pennsylvania SPCA. A portion of proceeds from Yappy Hour specials will also be donated.

* Paint Nite with Master Artist Lisa Berger is returning to the Pier to help you create new seasonal decor on Saturday, October 19th at 2:00pm. Buy your tickets now before they sell out at https://www.yaymaker.com/us/pa/philadelphia/22103/events/morgans-pier/october-19/morgans-pier-10199925/ .

* Morgan's Pier Halloween Party ends the season right! This spooky spectacle features an all-night open bar bash, costume contest, free hotdogs, and festive decor setup for attendees to help drink the bar inventory dry. Hosted by Brittany Lynn, "The Don" of Philly's Drag Mafia, Morgan's Pier Halloween Party features cash prizes. Entry is $55 in advance, $65 at the door. Last year's Halloween sold out, so it's recommended to purchase early. Stayed tuned for more ticketing details at https://www.morganspier.com/2019events.

All Fall Fest activities are rain or shine, as the restaurant is installing cozy clear vinyl walls that can roll away or zip down depending on weather conditions, no heat lamps keep warm before the beer kicks in.

Morgan's Pier will be open for Fall Fest from September 25 to October 26. During the Fall Fest season, it will operate with adjusted hours: Wed - Friday 4:00pm to close; Saturday and Sunday 11:00am to close; closed Monday through Tuesday. For updates about events and more information, visit morganspier.com or call 215-279-7134.

Owned and operated by FCM Hospitality, Morgan's Pier is an outdoor restaurant against the backdrop of the Delaware River Waterfront. Named after George C. Morgan, the first person to cross the Ben Franklin Bridge, the "backyard beer garden" on Columbus Boulevard is an ideal spring, summer and fall spot. In its inaugural season, Morgan's Pier received the 2012 Excellence on the Waterfront Honor Award for Commercial Design from The Waterfront Center.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You