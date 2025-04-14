Millbrook Playhouse Unveils 62nd Season Including GREASE, CLUE, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Board of Directors, along with Producing Artistic Director David E. Leidholdt and Managing Director David Gritzner, have unveiled Millbrook Playhouse's 62nd Season, promising an electrifying mix of musicals, comedies, and heartwarming productions. The 2025 season kicks off with an exciting lineup, including the ever-popular Grease, the thrilling Clue: On Stage, and the regional premiere of the poignant Rooms: A Rock Romance.

Millbrook Playhouse kicks off another exciting summer season with the one-night-only fundraising concert Broadway, OUR Way!—celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Millbrook Playhouse Youth Ensemble. This high-energy event unites past and present Youth Ensemble members for a dynamic celebration of Broadway, filled with show-stopping solos, powerhouse group numbers, and surprise performances.

Featuring interactive audience games, a fundraising auction, and a special VIP experience that includes a cocktail/mocktail party and an exclusive cast meet & greet, this is the perfect Way to relive Millbrook's magic while supporting its future. Broadway, OUR Way! will take the Stage for one night only on May 31 at 7:30, with tickets ranging from $15.75 to $30.00, plus an additional $15 for the VIP experience, with all proceeds benefiting Millbrook's youth productions and arts education programs.

The Summer 2025 Season includes:

On the Ryan Mainstage:

Grease! — June 20 - July 3

Book, Music & Lyrics by Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey.

Directed and Choreographed by Jessica Bostock; Musical Direction by Jeremy Gussin.

The ultimate rock 'n' roll musical! Relive the iconic story of Sandy, Danny, and the rebellious students of Rydell High as they navigate romance, friendship, and growing up. Featuring hits like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and "You're the One That I Want," Grease is a nostalgic, high-energy celebration of the 1950s. Rated: PG.

Clue: On Stage — July 11 - July 20

Adapted from the Screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. Written by Sandy Rustin. Additional Material by Hunter Foster & Eric Price.

Directed by Zack Steele.

Six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth the Butler, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock & Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, this hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery will leave you trying to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT! Rated: PG

Honky Tonk Angels — July 25 - August 3

By Ted Swindley.

Directed by Anne Kessler.

The creator of Always Patsy Cline brings you a celebration of the female stars of country. This foot-stompin' musical is the hilarious story about three gutsy gals who are determined to better their lives, follow their dreams to Nashville and become the Honky Tonk Angels. The all-hit song list includes "I'll Fly Away," "Stand by Your Man," "9 to 5, "Coal Miner's Daughter," "These Boots Are Made for Walking," "I Will Always Love You," "Harper Valley PTA" Come if you wanna have fun! Rated: PG

In the Poorman Cabaret:

Rooms: A Rock Romance — June 6 - June 14

Music, Book, and Lyrics by Paul Scott Goodman. Book by Miriam Gordon.

Directed by David Leidholdt; Musical Direction by Jeremy Gussin

She longs to see every room in the world, and he longs to stay in his. In 1970s Glasgow, Monica, an ambitious singer-songwriter, and Ian, a reclusive rocker, are drawn together by music and love. From London to New York, their passion soars, but ambition and addiction threaten to tear them apart. Accompanied by a live rock band, Rooms is a powerful, heartfelt musical about finding harmony in the chaos of love and dreams. Rated: Mature, contains adult themes.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors — August 8 - August 24

By Gordon Greenberg & Steve Rosen.

Directed by Lawrence Lesher.

A Bram-new comedy you can really sink your teeth into. This laugh-out-loud reimagining of the gothic classic features clever wordplay and pop culture references, making it perfect for audiences of all blood types. Follow a timid real estate agent's perilous journey to Transylvania, where he encounters the fearsome Dracula. With vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing and crew in pursuit, this fast-paced comedy delivers pulse-pounding hilarity and bloodcurdling screams—of laughter! Rated: PG-13, contains adult humor.

Tuck Everlasting the Musical (TYA) - July 19 and 26 at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm.

Book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle. Music by Chris Miller. Lyrics by Nathan Tysen. Based on the novel Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt

Directed and Choreographed by Timmy Gage; Musical Direction by Mo Orbal.

Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck's immortality, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey. Rated G

FALL & HOLIDAY PRODUCTIONS ON THE RYAN MAIN STAGE:

The Rocky Horror Show — October 23 - November 1

Book, Music & Lyrics by Richard O'Brien.

Directed and Choreographed by Danny Durr.

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, they meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky." Complete with sass from the audience, this deliberately kitschy rock' n' roll sci-fi gothic musical is more fun than ever! Contains adult humor.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jr. — December 4 - December 7

Script Adaption by Robert Penola. Music and Lyrics by Johnny Marks.

Directed by Ericka Conklin.

Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn't feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. He encounters fellow misfits along his journey, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a storm threatens to keep Santa's sleigh from taking flight, it's up to Rudolph to save Christmas! This musical adaptation of the beloved television special is an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you unique. PRESENTED BY MILLBROOK'S YOUTH ENSEMBLE! Rated: G

