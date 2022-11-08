MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Comes to Bucks County Playhouse This Holiday Season

Audiences are invited to relive one of the most magical nights in rock and roll history - but this time with a decidedly festive twist - when Bucks County Playhouse presents a special holiday version of the musical "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas." With a book by Colin Escott and directed by Hunter Foster, who starred in the original production of "Million Dollar Quartet" on Broadway, this new Christmas version is inspired by the imagined story of four music icons who gather for an all-night jam session. "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas" previews November 18 with an official opening night performance on Saturday, November 19 at 7:30 pm with performances through January 1.

The Playhouse's Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser, and producer Josh Fiedler recently announced details of the production, which will close out the 83rd Season at the Playhouse - the 10th since the reopening in 2012.

On December 4, 1956, an unlikely quartet of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carol Perkins - all young artists in their 20s on the verge of superstardom - accidentally converged on Sun Records in Memphis. "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas" imagines an all-night jam session, now reset as a celebration of the most wonderful time of the year! The gang takes the audience on a musical journey through stories of Christmas past, present, and future. The show is jam-packed with some of the best rock'n'roll holiday hits of all time including "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Blue Christmas", "Jingle Bell Rock" and more! The show is performed live onstage by a cast of actors who play their own instruments.

"After breaking Playhouse box office records with our production of 'Million Dollar Quartet' in 2018, we are bringing the boys back for a new holiday version of this musical that's perfect for the whole family," says Producing Director, Alexander Fraser. "No one knows this show better than Hunter Foster, the original "Sam Phillips" on Broadway. Having directed nearly a dozen shows for us, we're happy to have him back in the director's chair, and we can't wait to see what he's got in store with for this new holiday edition."

The Playhouse cast includes Joe Boover as Elvis Presley, Tyler Michael Breeding as Johnny Cash, Jason Cohen as Jerry Lee Lewis and Sam Sherwood as Carl Perkins. They are joined by Margaret Dudasik as Dyanne, Bart Shatto as Sam Phillips, James David Larson as Brother Jay Perkins and Tucker Cruz Marshall as Fluke. Guiliana Augello, Brian Michael Henry and Sam C. Jones round out the cast.

Josh Smith is Scenic Designer. Lighting Designer is Ryan O'Gara. Costume designer is Lauren T. Roark. Ashton Corey is Sound Designer. Sam Sherwood is Music Director. Pamela Edington is Production Stage Manager. Gregory Fletcher is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Paul Hardt.

The production will play the following schedule: Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 2:00 pm, Thursdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm. There are special holiday performances on Wednesday, November 23 at 7:30 pm, Friday, November 25 at 2 pm, Wednesday, December 21 at 7:30 pm, and Friday, December 23 at 2:00 pm. There are no performances on Thanksgiving Day or Christmas Day. The opening night performance is Saturday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Single tickets to "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas" are on sale now. Tickets start at $70; special rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For complete details, up-to-date pricing and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BucksCountyPlayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.