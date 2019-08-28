Local Theatre Artists Produce World Premiere Of Witty Christmas Comedy For 2019 Philadelphia Fringe

It's Christmastime in September! Join our lovable snowman for a drink as he narrates the Yuletide pandemonium that is the tale of Mitchell Claus and Daisy Scarlett. Their love story is threatened when a blackmail scandal emerges in Santa's Workshop amid Mrs. Claus' critical re-election bid for mayor of the North Pole.

See Amid The Winter Snow is written by Peter Fenton and directed by Amanda Pasquini.

"I'm so excited to see this show come to life for the first time," said Producer/Playwright Peter Fenton. "All my life, I've loved Christmastime and this play is a big, snarky love letter to the Christmas season. I wanted to write a great holiday show that could stand on its own outside November and December."

Fenton is joined by Producer/Director Amanda Pasquini and Producer/Cast Member Chelsea Cylinder. The three met through working at Philadelphia's own Walnut Street Theatre. Three years ago, Pasquini began her Walnut career as an Apprentice, during which time she met Cylinder, who was an Intern there. This past year, Fenton completed a Walnut Apprenticeship of his own. When Pasquini (now the Walnut's Assistant Director of Education and also a freelance director) and Cylinder (now a local actress, teaching artist, and producer) began to discuss the idea of putting on a Fringe show, Pasquini brought in Fenton (now a published playwright and Dramatists Guild of America inductee), who had finished writing his newest, yet-to-be produced play, See Amid The Winter Snow. Together, Cylinder, Fenton, and Pasquini make up ByPeterFenton.com.

"This show is great for a crowd who wants to see theatre instead of going to a club or bar," Pasquini said with a smile. "There may or may not be adult beverages (there will be)." In addition to our Christmas-themed cocktails, there will be plenty of non-alcoholic options available, so everyone can partake in the holiday festivities!

"There's something in this show for everyone: comedy, romance, family drama, political scandals, and, of course, tons of everyone's favorite Christmastime references," Cylinder noted. "I've been having so much fun with this show from the start. I can't wait for people to see it. I think they'll have a great time, too."

The cast features Matt McWilliams as The Snowman, Abdul Sesay as Mitchell Claus, Chelsea Cylinder as Daisy Scarlett, Alexa Wilder as IdaLynn Marble, Deborah Glassman as Maureen Gaines Claus/Granny, Breen Rourke as Ebenezer Whitfield/Santa Claus, Joe Falcone as Romulus Wolf, and Nicholas Sewchek as Schyler Hines.

If you love the holiday season--the Christmas songs, Christmas movies, and the Christmas spirit--then come join us in September for the world premiere of See Amid The Winter Snow! We guarantee you that you'll have fun.

The show is scheduled for 9:00pm on Thursday, September 19th; 11:59pm on Friday, September 20th (a midnight show); and 1:30pm on Saturday, September 21st. It will be presented in the Second Stage at the Adrienne Theater, 2030 Sansom Street, Philadelphia. Tickets will be available for purchase through FringeArts' website, at the FringeArts box office, and at the door.

We would love to set up an interview to describe and discuss this project. If interested in interviewing members of our cast, crew, or creative team, please contact us. We hope to hear from you.

For more information, please visit www.bypeterfenton.com/upcoming.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You