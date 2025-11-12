Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts Will Perform WITCHES!?, IN SALEM?!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department will continue its season of mystery and mayhem with a production of Witches!? In Salem?!, a new play by Matt cox, November 12-16, 2025. This darkly comic, yet historically grounded take on the Salem Witch Trials is told through the eyes of an imaginative 8th grader who becomes consumed by a lesson on The Crucible.

For this production, the department welcomes guest director, Chris Egging, to lead an exceptional student cast.

Producer, Diane Wagner describes the department's enthusiasm in selecting this piece. "We're always on the lookout for new works that will be of interest to our students. When we came across Witches!? In Salem?! it immediately resonated with the faculty. The connections to American history, The Crucible, and the ensemble nature of the production seemed a perfect fit for us.

Wagner adds: "Matt cox uses actual facts about the Salem Witch Trials which over time have been inextricably connected to Arthur Miller's play, and turned it on its head by framing it as a live presentation commandeered by an 8th grader. The show is sometimes zany, sometimes disturbing because of the nature of what actually happened, and at all times entertaining. If this is a topic that interests you, you won't want to miss Witches!? In Salem?!."