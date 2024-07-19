LAST OF THE RED HOT MAMAS Extends at Bucks County Playhouse; Watch New Footage Here!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bucks County Playhouse has released all new video footage of the world premiere musical, “Last of the Red Hot Mamas,” and announced an extra performance of the musical. The show, which began previews on June 28, was scheduled to end on July 27. It will now end with an additional final organization on July 28 at 1:30 pm.

“Last of the Red Hot Mamas” is the second production in the Playhouse's 2024 Season. The musical is the 11th world premiere production at the theater since it reopened in 2012. It is part of Playhouse's commitment to developing new work. The show features direction and choreography by Shea Sullivan, and a book by Susan Ecker, Harrison David Rivers and Lloyd Ecker.

In 1973, while they were students at Ithaca College, Susan Denner (now Ecker) and Lloyd Ecker went on a first date to a Bette Midler concert. The couple quickly fell in love—with both each other and the "Divine Miss M." Midler's hilarious ‘Soph’ jokes piqued their curiosity about their origin — the pioneering vaudeville performer Sophie Tucker — leading the duo to publish a fictional memoir, “I Am Sophie Tucker,” and create a well-regarded documentary, “The Outrageous Sophie Tucker.” A big new musical is the next step in Ecker’s 50-plus year fascination with the saucy, sassy comedienne — Sophie Tucker. To bring their dream to life, the Ecker’s joined forces with Sullivan, and award-winning playwright, Harrison David Rivers.

Before Mae West, Bette Midler or Queen Latifah, there was Sophie Tucker. With the help of two former Harlem headliners, Tucker rose from the deli counter to become a full-fledged star in her own right. Tucker was known for performing songs, including "After You’re Gone", “There’ll Be Some Changes Made” and "Some of These Days.” The musical will feature these songs, along with other classics of their time — delivered with lots of tap dancing, and a big dose of Sophie’s groundbreaking, sassy humor.

Ryann Redmond (Broadway’s first female Olaf in “Disney’s Frozen” and most recently “Once Upon a One More Time”) performs the role of Sophie Tucker alongside Rheaume Crenshaw (Broadway’s “Shucked,” “Groundhog Day,” “Caroline or Change”) as Mollie Elkins, DeWitt Fleming Jr. (Tour of “A Wonderful World,” and Encore’s “The Tap Dance Kid”) as Bojangles Robinson and Stephanie Gibson (BCP’s “The Rocky Horror Show” and “National Pastime” and Broadway’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”) as Nora Bayes.

The cast also includes Willie Clyde Beaton II (Walnut Street’s “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”), Lincoln Belford (National Tour of “Chicago”), Natalie Bellamy (Playhouse debut), Kelly Bolick (Public Theater’s “Southern Comfort”), Jonathan Hadley (Broadway’s “Jersey Boys”), Jenny Kay Hoffman (National Tour: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”), Hannah Hubbard (Fulton Theater’s “Something Rotten”), Daniel Lopez (“Into the Woods” at the Hollywood Bowl), Bobby MacDonnell (currently in “Boy Band Evolution”), Michael Persson (National Tour: “42nd Street”), Danny Rutigliano (Broadway’s “I Need That” and “Beetlejuice”) and Rachel Stern (Broadway’s “Girl from North Country” and “Shrek”).

The creative team for the production consists of Nate Bertone (Scenic Design), Jeanette Christensen (Costume Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig and Makeup Design), Kirk Bookman (Lighting Design), and Jeff Sherwood (Sound Design). Merrick A.B. Williams is production stage manager. Musical arrangements by Sam Davis with orchestrations and additional arrangements by Greg Jarrett. Gene Fischer Jr. is serving as a special producer for this production. Musical Direction is by Evan Zavada. Casting is by Paul Hardt.

“Last of the Red Hot Mamas” officially opened Thursday, July 11 at 7:30 pm. Starting with the 2024 season, the show times have changed – with performances beginning 30 minutes earlier than in 2023. All evening performances now all begin at 7:30 pm, with all matinees now performed at 1:30 pm. “Last of the Red Hot Mamas” plays Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm with matinees on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 pm. Tickets start at $39. Special discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Student rush tickets are also available at all performances, based on availability.

