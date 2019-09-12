Kimmel Center To Reach 100,000 Students/Year With Over $1 Million Gifts For 5-year Education Expansion

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus has announced its 5-year Strategic Growth expansion, which will educate, engage, and inspire 100,000 students each year in the Philadelphia area by year 2023. FREE education programming on the Campus and within the community is 100% supported by contributions, enabling the Center to fulfill its vision to transform lives daily through the arts and move forward in its mission to engage the region's diverse communities with art through performance and education.

NEW financial contributions towards the Strategic Growth plan, totaling over $1 million include: a $600,000 gift pledged by the Lenfest Foundation towards support of Kimmel Center education over the course of the next three years; and a continuation of a $640,000 gift from current Board Member and former Chairman of the Board Dave Holveck, who - alongside his wife Patricia - has supported education, particularly the ShowStoppers musical theater program, over his tenure since 2014. The $1 million Strategic Growth plan investment will be doubled to $2 million by year five.

"As the region's largest performing arts center, we are dedicated to mentoring and inspiring the region's next generation of artists, decision-makers, and community-members that make up the fabric of our great city," said Anne Ewers, President & CEO of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. "We are doubling our investment in education initiatives, growing our reach in a transformative way for the city's youth. These gifts are nothing short of amazing. We are grateful to our community partners and fellow arts lovers for their support and commitment to our 5-year Education Strategic Plan for Growth; together we will continue to sow seeds for young artists and arts lovers that can grow for a lifetime."

Working with the School District of Philadelphia, the Kimmel Center is a compelling partner to organizations throughout the city. The Kimmel Center's offerings - held in the world-class facilities on the Cultural Campus, as well as within a variety of classrooms and learning centers across the Greater Philadelphia area - explore a range of musical & artistic genres, including jazz, musical theater, and technology, providing additional support such as performance matinees, Teacher Appreciation Program events, and more.

"With the new, ambitious program, we will grow the Kimmel Center's impact by nearly 10 times, to 100,000 students per year by the fifth year of our plan," said Susan Quinn, Kimmel Center Director of Education. "Our goal is to have every student in the Philadelphia region have an arts experience each and every year. These programs are vital, especially with two-thirds of public school teachers reporting there is less time for art in classrooms. None of this is possible without community partnerships, with the School District of Philadelphia, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, our Resident Companies, the Broadway League, generous funders, and more."

Launched in 2018, the pilot year of the Kimmel Center's Strategic Plan saw a 57% increase in total learning hours (up from the 2016/17 season), as well as a 309% increase in total activities, and a 49% increase in participants.

"The Lenfest Foundation is committed to breaking down barriers for the next generation in an effort to build communities and facilitate education, especially within Philadelphia's non-profit arts and cultural organizations," said Keith Leaphart, Chairman of the Lenfest board. "The Kimmel Center's educational vision is closely aligned with the Foundation's, and we are proud to partner with them on this 5-year plan. Philadelphia is already an arts mecca, but together we pass on that legacy to a future generation."

The Kimmel Center's plan emphases "Creative Stages", focusing on both musical theater and jazz, and serving Philadelphia Public Schools, Public Charters, and the Archdiocese. These programs, designed to provide a broad performing arts experience to all 4th, 5th, and 6th graders, also gives special opportunities for older students with higher levels of interest. Jazz4Freedom is a program developed for 4th graders linking jazz to Black History & social change; One Musical Philadelphia, for 5th graders, explores the unique American art form of musical theater, while building community and encouraging teamwork; while #PhillyBeatz is a technology-based creativity celebration designed for 6th graders.

"The Kimmel Center's mission is to engage the region's diverse communities with art through performance and education, and its education programs are multi-faceted, designed to reach students at all age levels and abilities," said Dave Holveck, current Kimmel Center Board member and former Chairman of the Board. "As a Board member since 2014, I have seen first-hand the development and rollout of this 5-year Strategic Growth plan, and Patricia & I both believe in its power to diversify and grow the students reached and the lives impacted. It is our pleasure to be part of the Kimmel Center's story in this way."

The Kimmel Center's Creative Music Program for Jazz Education reaches students from preschool through high school, with KinderJazz, Jazz Standards, the Middle School Jazz Festival, Neighborhood Jams, the Creative Music Program, and the summer camp in partnership with University of the Arts, Creative Jazz Institute. Musical Theater curriculum includes Musicals for Middle Schools, the Middle School Musical Theater Festival, as well as ShowStoppers AllStars, and both ShowStoppers and ShowStoppers Junior summer camps. Community partnerships are integral to the Kimmel Center education programs, including the annual Arts Education Fair, student matinees, All City festivals, Project 440, Family First Nights, Temple Early Childhood Education classes, Teacher Appreciation Awards and discounted tickets, and free student matinees. Professional development opportunities for teachers and a plan of professional development for principals equip the next generation of arts lovers and supporters; programs include student workshops during the Kimmel Center's annual Jazz & Theater Residencies, and internship opportunities.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You