Jazz Philadelphia Presents 2nd Jazz Summit

Center City Philadelphia will be energized with discussion and performance at the 2nd Annual Jazz Philadelphia Summit on October 11 and October 12, 2019 when regional and national jazz luminaries explore the city's deep jazz roots and discuss its future. Musicians, jazz enthusiasts, advocates, funders, and the arts and culture community are gathering at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts and the University of the Arts for both high-level discussions and hands-on workshops about the art and business of jazz. Representatives from local and national jazz organizations will offer workshops, panel discussions, presentations, networking opportunities, and great jazz performances. Sessions will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each day. RSVP is required, but registration is free and open to all, available through the Jazz Philadelphia website at www.jazzphiladelphia.org.

The Summit opens with keynote remarks by Terell Stafford on "The 21st Century Jazz Musician" in Perelman Theater at the Kimmel Center, continues with Odean Pope and other living legends in conversation about the history and the future of jazz, and it closes with a celebration of the great Philadelphia Jazz icon Grover Washington, Jr.

Day One activities (Friday, October 11) will be held in the Kimmel Center, as well as University of the Arts.

Gerald Veasley, a renowned bassist who is president of Jazz Philadelphia, is thrilled to see the Summit evolve in its second year. He said, "We're growing the Jazz Philadelphia Summit each year to include more programs for youth, more regional and national presenters, and more music, which is what it's all about. Camden's Trumpet Chicks are just one of the acts we're excited about, and we're also pleased to be presenting both an All-Star Jazz Jam led by Luke Carlos O'Reilly at the Kimmel Center and a Youth Jazz Jam at the University of the Arts. We want to celebrate our history, our current talent, and the up-and-coming kids who are going to be our next Philadelphia greats."

Heather Blakeslee, Executive Director of Jazz Philadelphia, shared her enthusiasm about this year's Summit. She said, "We're thrilled that the Jazz Philadelphia Summit has been planned to coincide this year with the 2019 Living Legacy Jazz Award program. The Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation has presented this event at the Kennedy Center in past years, and this year, both Philadelphia and the Kimmel Center get to shine. Our jazz scene is thriving, and we want the world to know."

Equally important to the scheduled sessions, the Summit will provide attendees with the opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas with the Jazz Philadelphia leadership team, staff, and other jazz stakeholders who, together, will advance Philadelphia's success as a thriving, world class-jazz destination.

The Jazz Summit locations are Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, 300 South Broad Street, and at the University of the Arts, Terra Building, Caplan Hall, 211 South Broad Street. All interested participants can register for this free summit through the Jazz Philadelphia website at www.jazzphiladelphia.org.





