JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50th Anniversary Tour is Coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus in May

Jesus Christ Superstar will play the Miller Theater Tuesday - Sunday, May 2 - 7, 2023.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar comes to the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Miller Theater (formerly Merriam Theater) Tuesday - Sunday, May 2 - 7, 2023. The 2017 Olivier Award-winning production from Regent's Park Open Air Theatre is presented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization.

"It has been over a decade since this phenomenal musical - the Hamilton of its generation that changed the Broadway landscape - has visited our Campus," said Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "Based around the life of Christ but reflecting modern day issues, this 50th Anniversary production and renowned rock-opera score appeals to both theater fans and concert and music aficionados."

Jack Hopewell, a graduate of Philadelphia's University of the Arts, stars as Jesus, joined by Elvie Ellis as Judas and Faith Jones as Mary. The tour also welcomes Grant Hodges as Caiphas, Nicholas Hambruch as Pilate, and Temple University graduate Kodiak Thompson as Annas.

The ensemble includes Ethan Hardy Benson, Joshua Bess, Jordan Wesley Brown, Jahlil M. Burke, Cooper Clack, Kalei Cotecson, Emma Cook, Lydia Eku, Savannah Fisher, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Haley Huelsman, Jeremy Makana Hurr, Brett Hennessey Jones, Lena Matthews, Hosea Mundi, L'Oreal Roache, Colin Robertson, Darren James Robinson, Erich W. Schleck and Lauren Soto.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team are set and costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano and Nick Lidster, with music supervision by Tom Deering and North American music supervisor David Holcenberg.

Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane," and "Superstar."

Jesus Christ Superstar is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base, as demonstrated by NBC's 2022 Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. The live televised performance of this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On September 17, 2021, a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, were released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and its continued success spanning an incredible 50 years.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of Jesus Christ Superstar won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

The 2022 -2023 North American tour of Jesus Christ Superstar is produced by Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

For additional information about this production, please visit ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com

Facebook & Instagram: @JesusChristSuperstar | Twitter: @JCSTheMusical

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets can be purchased by calling 215-893-1999 or online at Click Here. In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street. See Click Here for more information.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Miller Theater (formerly the Merriam Theater) on the Kimmel Cultural Campus

May 2 - 7, 2023

Times Vary



Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR 50th Anniversary Tour is Coming to the Kimmel Cultural Campus in May
