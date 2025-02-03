IPHIGENIA IN SPLOTT Philadelphia Premiere to be Presented at Inis Nua Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inis Nua Theatre Compan will present the Philadelphia premiere of Welsh playwright Gary Owen's Iphigenia In Splott. The production, directed by Kittson O'Neill, stars Barrymore Award winner Campbell O'Hare in her first solo show. Performances begin March 12, 2025 at The Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake for a limited engagement through March 30, 2025.

Splott is a run-down industrial area in the Welsh capital. A young woman stumbles down the street, still drunk in the early dawn. This is Effie. Her life is an aimless, messy cycle of partying and vicious hangovers-until one fateful night gives her the chance to be so much more. Inspired by a Greek myth, this pulse-pounding modern story will make audiences fall in love with a tough and vulnerable young woman who must make impossible sacrifices for her battered community. Performed by a single actor but epic in scale, this modern Iphigenia (meaning "born to strength") is brought to life by the electrifying Philadelphia actor Campbell O'Hare.

"This powerful new adaptation of the enduring Greek myth drives home the high price individuals must pay when our government institutions fail us," said Inis Nua Artistic Director Kathryn MacMillan. "Inis Nua is proud to bring this new play to Philadelphia, featuring the spectacular Campbell O'Hare as its compelling heroine."

The Creative team includes Barrymore nominated director Kittson O'Neill (Director), Mellie Katakalos (Scenic Designer), Alison Roberts (Costume Designer), Shannon Zura (Lighting Designer), Damien Figueras (Sound Designer), Jenny Glickman (Stage Manager), Lauren Tracy (Production Manager), and Joe Daniels (Technical Director).

