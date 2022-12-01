Holiday Highlights Announced At Chris' Jazz Cafe

December is shaping up to be a month of musical reunions at the legendary Chris' Jazz Cafe, located at 1421 Sansom Street in Philadelphia.

Kurt Rosenwinkel, one of the most influential guitarists on the international jazz scene returns home to perform with a crop of up-and-coming local musicians. On Wednesday, December 28, the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts alum is the special guest of the Philadelphia Jazz Ambassadors Big Band, which is composed of young musicians who honed their jazz chops at The Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts and Chris'.

"Ever since Dylan Band and I started the Philadelphia Ambassador Big Band, Chris' Jazz Cafe has been a special place for us to develop our sound, expand our repertoire, and collaborate with special guests," said pianist Joe Block. "It is fitting that the band will be reunited at Chris' after a three-year hiatus to perform with the one and only Kurt Rosenwinkel. It is truly an honor to join forces with this Philly native and musical legend and present brand new arrangements of his compositions," said the 23-year-old Block who has toured with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra."

Block and Dylan have commissioned six arrangers to reinterpret Rosenwinkel's music from his classic "A Shifting Design" to his newer material such as "Cycle 5" and "Lost Song". These arrangers are:

Andrew Carson (Temple University grad)

Ben Turner (Temple University grad who is currently studying at Michigan State University)

Leo Steinreide (Manhattan School of Music student)

Aidan McKeon (Juilliard School of Music student)

Joe Block (Columbia University & Juilliard School grad)

Skylar Hagner (Temple University grad)



On Thursday, December 29 Rosenwinkel plays with a smaller ensemble, "The New Generation," which includes Joe Block on piano; Aidan McKeon on the saxophone; Alex Claffy on bass; and Mark Whitfield, Jr. on drums.

The next evening, Friday, December 30, jazz lovers can catch the "Philly Reunion Band" with Grammy-nominated pianist Orrin Evans, drummer Ari Hoenig and bassist Kevin Arthur (who all grew up in Philly) on the stage together for one night!

Finally, New Year's Eve revelers can spend the last night of 2022 with the irresistible, high-energy musical style of Chelsea Reed & the Fairweather Five. Guests have three shows (7, 9 & 11 p.m.) to ring in 2023 with a celebration packed with incredible jazz, decadent dining and a midnight champagne toast.

Chris' Jazz Cafe is Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays. For information on General Admission tickets, Dinner & Show packages, VIP seating or to make reservations, please call 215.568.3131 or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212501®id=3&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ChrisJazzCafe.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.