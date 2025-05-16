GOING ACOUSTIC At Quig's Celebrates 3 Years of Community and Creativity

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, June 23, Going Acoustic at Quig's marks three years of cultivating one of Philly's most welcoming spaces for new music and emerging artists. The 3rd Anniversary Open Mic will take place at the cozy and historic Quig's Pub, located above Plays & Players Theatre in the heart of Center City's Rittenhouse neighborhood.

Founded in 2022 by artists Emily Schuman, Kat Rivers, and James Haro, Going Acoustic open mic was born out of a desire to create a consistent, supportive home for songwriters, poets, and storytellers to share work-in-progress and original material. Since then, it's become a cherished quarterly ritual for local artists and audiences alike.

The anniversary event on June 23 will feature a curated lineup of past and present favorites, including Laura and the Storm, Maria Mirenzi, and other surprise guests. Expect acoustic sets, collaborative moments, and the signature speakeasy atmosphere that makes Quig's feel like a living room jam session with Philly's most talented voices.

“Going Acoustic at Quigs is a perfect representation of the open mic scene in Philadelphia. Spooky old building? Check. Secret bar? check. Mood lighting? Check. Sense of overwhelming community and support from artistically-minded individuals? Absolutely. Whenever I've joined the Quig's open mic, I've been met with a room full of attentive creatives, each bringing a heap of talent and each beaming with respect and positivity and encouragement. Inspiration abundant, relaxed environment. Here's to many more years of this community's growth!” - featured artist, Laura and the Storm

Featured Artists:

Laura and the Storm (she/her)

Laura and the Storm has been self-producing indie albums in her bedroom since 2017. She electronically layers a series of found-sounds and folk instruments to accompany her extensive songwriting discography of quirky themes and thickly layered lyricism.

Maria Mirenzi (she/her)

Maria Mirenzi is a Philly-based indie, alt rock singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Maria sings you a story with hazy, emotive vocals and an electric guitar in hand, hoping that you can relate. Her songwriting is semi-autobiographical, haunting yet whimsical, constantly bouncing between hope and despair. Inspired by artists like Madison Cunningham, Neko Case and Andy Shauf, Maria captivates audiences with her narrative lyricism and rich harmonic world.

Event Details:

Location: Quig's Pub – 3rd Floor of Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place, Philadelphia

Date: Monday, June 23

Time: Doors at 6:30 PM | Music begins at 7:00 PM

Cost: Free Entry | Donations Encouraged

Over the past three years, Going Acoustic at Quig's has offered more than just a stage—it's created a sanctuary for experimentation, connection, and vulnerability. This anniversary show is both a celebration of how far it's come and a toast to what's ahead.

