Free American Revolution Show Comes To Valley Forge At Washington Memorial Chapel

On Saturday, June 25, visitors to Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge will be treated to a free 50-minute family-friendly theater show, The American Revolution, presented by The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board. The show will take place in the Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge National Park on June 25 at 3:30 p.m. Following the June 25 show, there will be a free hour-long family-friendly theater workshop led by Marc Frost, Producing Artistic Director at Theater Unspeakable, and company at 4:45 p.m.

The American Revolution blends imaginative physical theater with history to create an unforgettable and engaging experience. The 50-minute expressive and articulate play combines tongue-in-cheek humor with a dash of derring-do to evoke an epic time in our nation's history. In the full performance, seven actors perform on a small platform to recreate the fight from Lexington to Yorktown, imitating the American fight for independence using their bodies, voices, and the audience's imagination.

WHERE: Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge National Park (2000 Valley Forge Park Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406)

WHEN: Saturday, June 25, 3:30 p.m.

MORE DETAILS: https://www.americanrevolutiontheshow.com