Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Free American Revolution Show Comes To Valley Forge At Washington Memorial Chapel

The performance is on Saturday, June 25 at 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 21, 2022  

Free American Revolution Show Comes To Valley Forge At Washington Memorial Chapel

On Saturday, June 25, visitors to Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge will be treated to a free 50-minute family-friendly theater show, The American Revolution, presented by The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board. The show will take place in the Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge National Park on June 25 at 3:30 p.m. Following the June 25 show, there will be a free hour-long family-friendly theater workshop led by Marc Frost, Producing Artistic Director at Theater Unspeakable, and company at 4:45 p.m.

The American Revolution blends imaginative physical theater with history to create an unforgettable and engaging experience. The 50-minute expressive and articulate play combines tongue-in-cheek humor with a dash of derring-do to evoke an epic time in our nation's history. In the full performance, seven actors perform on a small platform to recreate the fight from Lexington to Yorktown, imitating the American fight for independence using their bodies, voices, and the audience's imagination.

WHERE: Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge National Park (2000 Valley Forge Park Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406)

WHEN: Saturday, June 25, 3:30 p.m.

MORE DETAILS: https://www.americanrevolutiontheshow.com



Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories


More Hot Stories For You