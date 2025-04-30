Ensemble Arts Philly Will Host Philadelphia Independence Awards For the First Time at Miller Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ensemble Arts Philly will host this year's Philadelphia Independence Awards, a celebration of high school musical theater talent, live on stage at the Miller Theater for the very first time on Tuesday, May 20 at 7:30 PM. Part of an ongoing partnership between the two organizations, The Philadelphia Independence Awards provides rigorous musical theatre training and development for existing high school theater programs, promoting diverse elements of the professional theater community, and fostering support for under-resourced school theater programs. As a non-profit organization, Ensemble Arts Philly is committed to investing in arts education with programs that guide young people to discover and highlight their own talent, inspiring future audiences and audience members. Over 20 awards will be given out on May 20 in both performing and non-performing categories. The awards show will also feature performances from select productions. Click here to view the 2025 nominations.

“For over 160 years, we have presented transformative artistic experiences and are proud to keep that spirit alive today by supporting the next generation of performers,” said Ryan Fleur, President and CEO. “Whether through the Philadelphia Independence Awards or our many free educational programs, our annual reach of nearly 40,000 students continues to grow through exciting partnerships like this one. Who knows? The next stars of Broadway might be taking the stage on May 20."

“I couldn't be more excited to join forces with Ensemble Arts Philly to bring The Philadelphia Independence Awards to the Miller Theater on Broad Street, right in the beating heart of our incredible city!” said Brian Weiner, President and Founder, The Philadelphia Independence Awards. “This is more than a venue – it's a stage where dreams come to life, and I'm beyond thrilled to celebrate the passion, talent, and dedication of young musical theatre artists from across the Philadelphia region. I can't wait to see what the future holds as we continue building inspiring, joyful, and meaningful opportunities together with Ensemble Arts Philly!”

The Philadelphia Independence Awards are the Regional Awards Program affiliate of The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) for the Greater Philadelphia area. The NHSMTA program impacts more than 100,000 students who participate in high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Presented by the Broadway League Foundation, the program sends a Best Actress and Best Actor winner from each of these competitions to New York for a week-long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only talent showcase on Broadway. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $2,000,000 in educational scholarships.

Ensemble Arts Philly is a member of The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway Theatre Industry. The Broadway League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in North American cities, as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. The structure of the NHSMTA is such that a Broadway League member in any local market can host a local awards ceremony. In the case of the Philadelphia Independence Awards, their awards program is presented in partnership with and sponsored by Ensemble Arts Philly. Since the Independence Awards' inception, Ensemble Arts Philly has sponsored the Independence Award's Jimmy Awards participation fee, and since 2023, the chaperone fee so that two students from the Philadelphia region can compete in New York City.

Starting in January 2023, Ensemble Arts started hosting the Independence Awards' Free Day of Workshops at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, in conjunction with local theater companies and universities. This day provides a morning of FREE theater workshops for students in the Philadelphia area. Any student can register to attend, regardless of their school's membership status. In January 2025, over 60 students attended the Free Day of Workshops.

Tickets for the Philadelphia Independence Awards go on sale on Thursday, May 1, and can be purchased online or by calling 215-893-1999. In-person ticket sales can be conducted daily from 10 AM–6 PM at the Academy of Music Box Office, located at 240 S. Broad Street. See www.ensembleartsphilly.org for more information.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby