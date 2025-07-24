Elena Shaddow and Andrew Leeds to Star in SHE LOVES ME at Bucks County Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bucks County Playhouse will continue its summer season with a new revival of the beloved musical romance “She Loves Me,” directed and choreographed by two-time Tony-nominee Denis Jones (“Holiday Inn,” “Tootsie”).

“She Loves Me” features a book by Joe Masteroff, music by Jerry Bock and Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. The musical was based on the “Parfumerie” by Miklos Laszio. The original 1964 Broadway production also featured orchestrations by Don Walker, who was one of the founders of Bucks County Playhouse. “She Loves Me” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Performances begin Friday, August 15, with opening night scheduled for Saturday, August 16 at 7:30 p.m. The production—part of Bucks County Playhouse’s 2025 Season—runs through Sunday, September 14 at the historic theater in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, and Producer Josh Fiedler announce casting and details for the production. Leading the cast are Broadway favorites Elena Shaddow (Broadway’s “The Visit,” and BCP’s “Guys and Dolls”) as Amalia Balash and Andrew Leeds (Broadway’s “Falsettos,” and TV’s “Bones” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Play List”) as Georg Nowack. They will be joined by Kate Rockwell (Broadway’s “Mean Girls”) as Ilona Ritter and Clyde Voce (Broadway’s “Floyd Collins”) as Steven Kodaly.

Based on the same story that inspired the blockbuster film, “You’ve Got Mail,” and the classic “The Shop Around the Corner,” “She Loves Me” is a romantic musical following the story of Amalia and Georg, two clerks in a 1930s perfumery, who are constantly at odds. They both find joy, however, in the romantic letters exchanged with anonymous pen pals they discovered through a “lonely hearts ad.” With time, and a little penmanship, they discover they have more in common than they know. Written by the same award-winning team that wrote, “Fiddler on the Roof,” “She Loves Me” is a delightful musical that celebrates one of the most enchanting love stories ever told.

The cast at the Playhouse also features Phillip Hoffman (Broadway’s “A Beautiful Noise”) as Mr. Maraczek, Kennedy Kanagawa (Broadway’s “Into the Woods”) as Arpad Laszlo, Brian Ray Norris (Broadway’s “The SpongeBob Musical”) as Ladislav Sipos, and Patrick Richwood (BCP’s “Noises Off” and the film “Pretty Woman”) as the Headwaiter. Rounding out the talented ensemble cast are Lizz Picini (Broadway’s “Elf: The Musical”), Nigel Jamal Hall, Nik Hagen (5th Avenue’s “Sweeney Todd” and “Mary Poppins”), Sissy Bell (Broadway’s “Tootsie” and “Anastasia: The Musical”), Liam Johnson (World Tour of “West Side Story”), Candice Hatakeyama (Broadway’s “Funny Girl”), Wyatt Slone (Surflight’s “Newsies”), and Stella Schwartz (Syracuse Stage’s “Matilda”).