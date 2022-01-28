East Passyunk Opera Project, Society Hill Dance and Manatawny Still Works Present LOVE NOTES 2.0 This February

Love Notes is back! East Passyunk Opera Project teams with fellow East Passyunk businesses Society Hill Dance Academy and Manatawny Still Works to present Love Notes 2.0 Sour Notes because ePOP knows that love can get messy.

Last year's buzzed about show was all about love, love, sweet love. This year, it's a little different.

This year, the focus is on the "other" side of love. All the songs performed will be about breaking up, being dumped, fighting, flying solo, being uber sexed, or a little raunchy - but not just pink hearts, red roses and a box of chocolates. Repertoire performed will be from the opera, art song, and musical theater oeuvre. ePOP is thrilled to bring #OperaUpFront to audiences whether they attend the virtual performance, see the show live and in person, or both. BackYard Originals has signed on to partner and offer two complimentary cocktails to each guest over 21 years of age for the in-person event. Proof of vaccination will be required to enter, including booster shot, if eligible.

ePOP's Love Notes 2.0 Sour Notes virtual concert is set to premiere at 7:30pm on February 11th via a private Youtube link to be sent to ticket holders and will continue to be available through February 24, 2022. The live shows will take place at 7:00pm and 9:30pm on February 19th at Society Hill Dance Academy's The Loft on Passyunk; 1919 E. Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148. Tickets are $25 per household for the virtual show, $35 for general admission to the live show, and $50 for a VIP ticket to the live show. Tickets are now live at www.epopphilly.org. For more information about this collaboration and Love Notes 2.0 Sour Notes, contact Katrina Thurman at East Passyunk Opera Project at 347-742-4847 or epopphilly@gmail.com.

Love Notes 2.0 Sour Notes is a special collaboration of East Passyunk-based businesses looking to support each other during the ongoing pandemic - especially as arts organizations and businesses continue to recover during these trying times. For the virtual and live portions of the experience, ticket holders will enjoy performances by some of the biggest names in opera from Philadelphia to New York City - and beyond.

"East Passyunk Opera Project is an organization whose mission is to expand community awareness and access to opera, musical theater, and art song by collaborating with high quality performing and visual artists to bring innovative and accessible performances to the Philadelphia region," said ePOP General and Artistic Director Katrina Thurman. "Our goal is to make the art form approachable and never, ever stuffy. We're excited to be bringing back many of the renowned artists from last year's Love Notes and to put a new and saucy twist on the show with Love Notes 2.0 Sour Notes. We can't wait to share this with the Philadelphia community and beyond as the virtual show is available to anyone online."

Following the success of the debut of Love Notes in 2021, Love Notes is back and bigger for round two this year. Love Notes 2.0 Sour Notes will feature a virtual portion AND a live in-person set of performances - with options for every comfort level.

Streaming: Don't have a date or prefer not to get caught up in the sickly sweetness of Valentine's weekend? ePOP invites you to get cozy, curl up, and watch the virtual premiere of Love Notes 2.0 Sour Notes from the comfort of your home. The virtual concert will feature the return of Philadelphia-based opera singers and real-life couple, Ashley Marie Robillard, soprano, and Joshua Blue, tenor, accompanied by pianist Aurelien Eulert. They will be joined by Philadelphia-based soprano, Katrina Thurman as well as mezzo-soprano, Maren Montalbano, who will offer selections from her one-woman show, The Bodice Ripper Project. In addition, several prominent opera singers will make guest appearances throughout the concert, many of whom are making returns from last year's show: Anthony Roth Costanzo, Sandra Piques Eddy, Joélle Harvey and her manager and husband Alex Fletcher, Zachary James, and John Riesen, all of whom have sung at venues such as The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and a host of other distinguished opera and concert venues throughout the world.



The virtual concert premieres on Friday, February 11 at 7:30pm and the link is live for ticket holders for 2 weeks following the premiere. Tickets are $25 per household for the virtual performance. Tickets are on sale now at www.epopphilly.org.



Live: Had your fill of Valentine's Day and all the syrupy sentiments? On the evening of Saturday, February 19th, once the sappy glow of V-Day has lost its sheen, ePOP will present two back-to-back cabaret performances of Love Notes 2.0 Sour Notes with Philadelphia-based artists at Society Hill Dance Academy's The Loft On Passyunk. Come to the early show and catch dinner at one of East Passyunk's neighborhood haunts after. Or, have an early meal and join ePOP for the late show. The modern industrial event space at The Loft On Passyunk is inspired by the arts and the eclectic energy of the surrounding neighborhood with steel beams, bistro lighting, and a striking, historic brick bar. ePOP is teaming up with a Manatawny Still Works and BackYard Originals to offer two complimentary cocktails to each guest over 21 years of age. Proof of vaccination will be required to enter, including booster shot, if eligible.



Artists for the live event include Philadelphia-based opera singers and real-life couple, Ashley Marie Robillard, soprano, and Joshua Blue, tenor. They will be joined by Philadelphia-based soprano, Katrina Thurman, mezzo-soprano, Maren Montalbano, who will offer selections from her one-woman show, The Bodice Ripper Project, pianist Aurelien Eulert, and drag queen cabaret artist and emcee extraordinaire, Maria TopCatt. Artists for the live concerts have performed at venues including The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, Opera Philadelphia, and Studio 54.