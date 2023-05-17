Demetria Joyce Bailey Named as 2023 Lunt-Fontanne Fellow

Walnut Street Theatre has announced that Demetria Joyce Bailey has been selected as one of 10 stage actors in the United States to be a 2023 Lunt-Fontanne Fellow. This exclusive group of actors will gather from July 16-23, 2023, at Ten Chimneys, the National Historic Landmark estate of Broadway legends Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne, in Genesee Depot, Wis. (just outside of Milwaukee). During the Fellowship they will work with a renowned Master Teacher. This year, the foundation has selected Jerry Zaks, renowned American stage and television director, and actor, as Master Teacher. Former Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Master Teachers include Lynn Redgrave, Barry Edelstein, Olympia Dukakis, Joel Grey, Alan Alda, David Hyde Pierce, Phylicia Rashad, Jason Alexander, Alfred Molina and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Through this groundbreaking national program, top actors in the country are given a rare opportunity to grow artistically, renew their passion for their art form, deepen their commitment to mentorship, and form a national community of Lunt-Fontanne Fellows.

Started in 2009 by the Ten Chimneys Foundation, the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship asks prominent regional theatres to nominate actors with at least 20 years of experience working in theatre. Bailey, whose career at the Walnut spans more than two decades, was nominated by WST Producing Artistic Director Bernard Havard. "Demetria is an outstanding artist who has graced the Walnut stage on many occasions in addition to having an impact at the major theatres of our region," says Havard. He continued, "On top of that, she's an extraordinary human being, and it's great the Foundation has recognized her for this fellowship." Bailey joins past Walnut Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship winners Forrest McClendon and Mary Martello.

In addition to the honor of being selected as a Lunt-Fontanne Fellow, each recipient will receive a cash Fellowship in addition to the program covering all expenses of attending the retreat. "It is such an honor to even be nominated, let alone be awarded such an honor," says Bailey. "I want to thank Ten Chimney's Foundation, Bernard Havard for nominating me, and to the craft which has inspired me all these years!"

Ten Chimneys Foundation was formed in 1996 to save Ten Chimneys, restore and preserve the estate, and open it to the public as a world-class museum and national resource for theatre and arts education. Reopened to the public in 2003, the foundations mission is to:

Preserve and share the buildings, furnishings, collections, and grounds of a national treasure - Ten Chimneys, the estate created by Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne.

Serve as a continuing resource and powerful inspiration for theatre, the arts, and the art of living.

Offer public programs consistent with the Lunts' varied interests and core values, while maintaining the integrity and intimacy of this extraordinary estate.

The Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship Program is a groundbreaking national program to serve American theatre. Every year, 8-10 of the most accomplished regional-theatre actors in the country are invited to participate in a weeklong master class and retreat with a world-renowned and respected Master Teacher. The 8-day immersion at Ten Chimneys includes intensive daily master class sessions, both in the historic rooms of the estate and in the modern facilities of the program center.

Through this groundbreaking national program, the top actors in the country are given a rare and deeply needed opportunity to grow artistically, renew their passion for their art form, deepen their commitment to mentorship, and form a national community of Lunt-Fontanne Fellows. These actors return to their home communities more inspired, and more inspiring - offering great benefits to other actors, to individual theatres, to students, to communities across the country, and to American theatre. Ultimately, this program does not exist simply to serve actors, but to strengthen the ability of actors and theatres to enrich people's lives in communities throughout the country. Lunt-Fontanne Fellows do this as artists, as mentors, as teachers, and as leaders in their communities.

Walnut Street Theatre is America's Oldest Theatre and the most popular theatre company in Philadelphia. As a producer of live theatre, many of the artists on the stage, in the orchestra and behind the scenes are from the Philadelphia area. As a non-profit institution, the Walnut is recognized nationally for bringing affordable theatre and diverse stories to more subscribers than any other theatre company in the world. In addition to its five Mainstage productions, the Walnut's education and outreach programs bring live theatre to over 125,000 students, teachers, parents, and kids every year.

ABOUT Jerry Zaks - 2023 MASTER TEACHER

Jerry Zaks is a renowned American stage and television director, and actor. His most recent success is as Director for The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Jerry will soon be directing the touring company of Mrs. Doubtfire, after having directed it on Broadway. He has been nominated for eight Tony Awards, winning four for The House of Blue Leaves, Lend Me a Tenor, Six Degrees of Separation, and Guys and Dolls.

On Broadway, he has also directed Sister Act, Hello Dolly, La Cage aux Folles, Little Shop of Horrors, The Man Who Came to Dinner, and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, among many others. He directed feature films Marvin's Room and Who Do You Love.

Jerry began his theater career as an actor, performing in Tintypes and as Kenickie in Grease. His big screen credits as an actor include Outrageous Fortune, Crimes and Misdemeanors, and Husbands and Wives. On the small screen he appeared in M*A*S*H and The Edge of Night, and has directed episodes of Everybody Loves Raymond, Frasier, Hope and Faith, and Two and a Half Men, and more.

He served as Resident Director at the Lincoln Center in New York for four years. Jerry has received the George Abbott Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theater, an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts from Dartmouth College, and was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

