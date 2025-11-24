Chris' Jazz Café Will Present A Full Slate Of Holiday Shows Through December

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chris’ Jazz Café will present nine holiday-themed shows throughout December, along with two special weekend engagements and a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring Chelsea Reed and the Fair Weather Nine.

The club, located at 1421 Sansom Street, will welcome artists such as Kurt Rosenwinkel, Alex Claffy, Joe Block, Tim Brey, Josh Lawrence, Benny Benack III, Anaïs Reno, and others for seasonal performances.

On December 31, Chelsea Reed and the Fair Weather Nine will return for a three-set New Year’s Eve program at 7, 9, and 11 p.m., with the final show concluding with a midnight champagne toast. Dinner-and-show packages, VIP tickets, and general admission seating are available, along with à-la-carte menu options.

Tickets for all December performances are on sale through the Chris’ Jazz Café website, where audiences can also find streaming options via the club’s YouTube channel and merchandise offerings. Reservations and additional information are available by calling 215-568-3131 or visiting ChrisJazzCafe.com.