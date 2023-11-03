Chocolate Ballerina Company's All-Black THE NUTCRACKER Returns To Philadelphia

Performances run December 16-17, 2023.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Chocolate Ballerina Company's All-Black THE NUTCRACKER Returns To Philadelphia

Chocolate Ballerina Company's All-Black THE NUTCRACKER Returns To Philadelphia

Chocolate Ballerina Company has announced the return of their widely popular all-Black production of The Nutcracker for a third season. Chocolate Ballerina's The Nutcracker: Dipped in Chocolate will play at Drexel University's Mandell Theatre for one weekend, December 16-17, 2023. Show times are 1:30PM and 7:00PM on both days.

"We are excited to continue our annual celebration of Black excellence with the revival of Nutcracker: Dipped in Chocolate," notes Chocolate Ballerina Company founder and artistic director Chanel Holland-Pierre. "The Chocolate Ballerina community rallied around our 2021 and 2022 productions, both of which sold out in minutes. We are thrilled to ring in the holidays with the return of our signature show, and look forward to more chocolate-dipped Nutcrackers in years to come."

Chocolate Ballerina Company's The Nutcracker: Dipped in Chocolate has become a holiday tradition for families across the Delaware Valley and beyond, with many audience members coming from up and down the East Coast to see the all-Black production. Holland-Pierre and her company have been recognized nationally and have been featured on NBC's The Today Show, Buzzfeed, and other outlets. Recently, Chocolate Ballerina Company and Holland-Pierre were the recipients of CBS Philadelphia's Hometown Heartbeat Award.

Chocolate Ballerina Company illustrates the struggles and successes of African-American culture through dance. Founded in 2017 by Holland-Pierre, Chocolate Ballerina Company engages underserved communities through dance, to inspire and instill a sense of hope, discipline, and confidence through training and through professional development. The company offers free dance classes, outreach programs, pop-up performances, masterclasses, and more, both digitally and in-person.

Tickets to The Nutcracker: Dipped in Chocolate are available online at Click Here. Tickets range from $25-$110.

For more information on Chocolate Ballerina Company, visit https://www.chocolateballerinacompany.com.




RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Philly Premiere of AINT TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Comes to K Photo
Philly Premiere of AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Comes to Kimmel Cultural Campus

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization will present the first national tour of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations for the first time in Philadelphia. The Broadway smash hit musical will play at the Campus' Academy of Music January 3 - 21 as part of the 2023-24 Broadway series.

2
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is Coming to Kimmel Cultural Campus in December Photo
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is Coming to Kimmel Cultural Campus in December

Experience the magic of Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Kimmel Cultural Campus. This whimsical holiday production is a Broadway-style spectacle infused with contemporary circus arts and holiday music favorites. Don't miss this family-friendly event from December 26 - 31, 2023. Tickets available at the Kimmel Cultural Campus website.

3
BLADE RUNNER Inspired Late Night Ramen Bar To Open In Philadelphia Photo
BLADE RUNNER Inspired Late Night Ramen Bar To Open In Philadelphia

Blade Runner inspired late night ramen bar, Chika, is set to grand open in Philadelphia. The underground eatery combines sci-fi aesthetics with delicious ramen dishes and movie-inspired cocktails.

4
1812 Productions to Celebrate Its 100th Ever Production With THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS Photo
1812 Productions to Celebrate Its 100th Ever Production With THIS IS THE WEEK THAT IS

1812 Productions celebrates its 100th production with the return of 'This Is The Week That Is'. Don't miss this Philly favorite at Plays & Players Theater from November 24 to December 31.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser For Arden Theatre Company's Conversation with Rob McClure Video
Watch a Teaser For Arden Theatre Company's Conversation with Rob McClure
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Video
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Video
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
Crumbs from the Table of Joy in Philadelphia Crumbs from the Table of Joy
Lantern Theater Company (11/09-12/10)Tracker
Family Magic Show in Philadelphia Family Magic Show
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (11/25-12/30)
What's Wrong With This Picture? By David Margulies in Philadelphia What's Wrong With This Picture? By David Margulies
Theatre Ariel (3/09-3/17)
A Raisin in the Sun in Philadelphia A Raisin in the Sun
Bristol Riverside Theatre (1/30-2/18)
The Gett: One Woman's Creation Myth in Philadelphia The Gett: One Woman's Creation Myth
Theatre Ariel (11/19-11/19)
Hansel Kreutzberger ♦ Magic From Puerto Rico in Philadelphia Hansel Kreutzberger ♦ Magic From Puerto Rico
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (11/11-11/11)
Once on This Island in Philadelphia Once on This Island
Arden Theatre Company (5/16-6/16)
On Golden Pond in Philadelphia On Golden Pond
PCS Theater (10/27-11/11)
Pippin in Philadelphia Pippin
Temple Theaters (2/22-2/29)
Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in Philadelphia Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
Forge Theatre (6/07-6/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You