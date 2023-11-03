Chocolate Ballerina Company's All-Black THE NUTCRACKER Returns To Philadelphia

Chocolate Ballerina Company has announced the return of their widely popular all-Black production of The Nutcracker for a third season. Chocolate Ballerina's The Nutcracker: Dipped in Chocolate will play at Drexel University's Mandell Theatre for one weekend, December 16-17, 2023. Show times are 1:30PM and 7:00PM on both days.

"We are excited to continue our annual celebration of Black excellence with the revival of Nutcracker: Dipped in Chocolate," notes Chocolate Ballerina Company founder and artistic director Chanel Holland-Pierre. "The Chocolate Ballerina community rallied around our 2021 and 2022 productions, both of which sold out in minutes. We are thrilled to ring in the holidays with the return of our signature show, and look forward to more chocolate-dipped Nutcrackers in years to come."

Chocolate Ballerina Company's The Nutcracker: Dipped in Chocolate has become a holiday tradition for families across the Delaware Valley and beyond, with many audience members coming from up and down the East Coast to see the all-Black production. Holland-Pierre and her company have been recognized nationally and have been featured on NBC's The Today Show, Buzzfeed, and other outlets. Recently, Chocolate Ballerina Company and Holland-Pierre were the recipients of CBS Philadelphia's Hometown Heartbeat Award.

Chocolate Ballerina Company illustrates the struggles and successes of African-American culture through dance. Founded in 2017 by Holland-Pierre, Chocolate Ballerina Company engages underserved communities through dance, to inspire and instill a sense of hope, discipline, and confidence through training and through professional development. The company offers free dance classes, outreach programs, pop-up performances, masterclasses, and more, both digitally and in-person.

Tickets to The Nutcracker: Dipped in Chocolate are available online at Click Here. Tickets range from $25-$110.

For more information on Chocolate Ballerina Company, visit https://www.chocolateballerinacompany.com.