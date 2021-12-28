Chocolate Ballerina Company Holding Auditions For Advanced Prima Ballerina Assoutlas To Join Company

Chocolate Ballerina Company, a contemporary community-based dance organization that supports the hidden talents in youth and adult artists of color in the Philadelphia region, is seeking to expand their roster of pre-professional dancers and is holding auditions for Advanced Prima Ballerina Assoutlas to join their fastly-growing company. The organization is searching for advanced dancers ages 9-15 at their Prima Ballerina Assoutla audition, taking place on January 2 at 1:00PM at Equilibrium Dance Academy (1802 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA).

"We are so excited to hold auditions for members to join the Chocolate Ballerina pre-professional training program," said company founder Chanel Holland. "We hope to expand our Chocolate Ballerina Company by welcoming new dancers to our ranks and to discover the art form's newest Assoulta prima ballerinas."

The Chocolate Ballerina Company, which recently received extensive media acclaim for Philadelphia's first ever all-Black production of The Nutcracker, provides urban areas stripped of the opportunity to receive professional training and exposure to cross-studied dance forms and celebrate Black culture. For this particular audition, the company is looking to find potential Assoulta ballerinas. The term "Assoulta" is reserved to describe ballerinas who are of the highest caliber.

Dancers must have a minimum of 3 years experience in ballet, with 1 year of experience of pointe and 1 year experience of acrobatics. Additionally, dancers should have a professional resume and headshot at the time of audition. The Prime Ballerina Assoulta program will require dancers to attend mandatory classes 3 days a week. Additionally, the dancers must be able to travel for competitions, performances, and workshops in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and throughout Pennsylvania. There is a $25 audition fee that must be paid upon the completion of the audition registration form, which is located here.