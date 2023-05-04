Chester County Studio Tour Announces Largest Event Ever Featuring 200 Artists And 79 Studios

The region's best artists are represented in captivating studio environments that go beyond the usual gallery experience.

The Chester County Studio Tour has announced their annual two-day event that showcases, highlights, and shares artists with art connoisseurs, collectors, and curious neighbors.

This year, organizers are looking forward to the largest event ever, featuring 200 artists and 79 studios throughout the region. Widely regarded as a casual way to introduce art lovers and patrons to the arts and become immersed in the creative talent scattered throughout the county, the Tour returns for its 13th year, May 20-21, 2023, at studios throughout Chester County.

"We are thrilled to announce that, for our thirteenth year, we have the largest collection of artists and studios ever involved in the tour," said County Studio Tour creator Jeff Schaller. "Over the last 13 years, we have furnished many homes with art, all while inspiring new artists to join us. We can truly celebrate over a decade of bringing the arts to Chester County. The artists are the soul and fabric of our rich cultural community. They are responsible for the success of the County Studio Tour."

To date, thousands of art enthusiasts have toured local studios as part of the Chester County Studio Tour. The region's best artists are represented in captivating studio environments that go beyond the usual gallery experience. Visitors are offered an opportunity to delve into artists' creative processes in a casual, impactful way that transcends normal gallery interaction. Studios will exhibit painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, clay, glass, paper and fiber. All artists will be present to interact with both buyers and browsers alike.

Visitors are encouraged to design their own self-guided tour with the Chester County Studio Tour's new interactive website, sponsored by Tolsdorf Oil Lube Express. By visiting countystudiotour.com, visitors can click the "add to Itinerary" button of their favorite artists, and have Google Maps plot the most efficient route, providing turn-by-turn directions to each chosen studio. For those short on time, the tour has designed a new "Find 5!" feature, which will find the five closest studios for the visitor. Members of the public can also start with a studio close to their starting point, or anywhere they like, by using a convenient map.

The County Collector Series, sponsored by Dovetail Auctions and Pook & Pook will again be offered in 2023. The public can collect an original framed 6" x 6" piece of art for the special price of $90.00. Two-dimensional artists have created original works of art in a 6" x 6" frame. The County Studio Tour wants to make art affordable for everyone and wants to show that art can be everywhere. Whether this is one's first time buying original art or you are a seasoned collector, the tour has something for everyone. With the County Collectors Club, art is within reach. A photo of each work in this series is included in the catalogue and displayed on the website.

The 2023 Chester County Studio Tour is sponsored by Citadel Federal Credit Union; the tour is free and open to the public, Saturday, May 20, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 21, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Please visit www.countystudiotour.com for a map, artist and studio listings, and the catalogue. Handicapped accessible studios are marked on the studio pages in the catalogue and on the website. Email info@countystudiotour.com or call 610.942.9629 for further information.

