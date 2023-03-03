Celebrate Women's History Month with 'Lifting Your Voice' Featuring Speaker Jen Croneberger and NBC10 Tracy Davidson

Motivational speaker Jen Croneberger and NBC10 Anchor Tracy Davidson have teamed up to inspire and connect women from the Main Line, Philadelphia and South Jersey. The two inspiring leaders present Lifting Your Voice, with two dates in 2023, on Sunday, March 19th and Sunday, October 22nd, at Philadelphia Country Club in Gladwyne, PA. Women right now need time and space to hit the pause button, to be re-invigorated and to regain clarity about their life and goals. The all-day retreat and immersive experience is designed to renew, refresh and reset - with activities focusing on self-care, reflection, sharing and connecting. Tickets for this unique and inspiring event are $129 each, which includes breakfast, lunch, workshops, and a special Lifting Your Voice swag bag worth more than $150. Registration is open now at liftingyourvoice.com. Capacity is purposefully limited to ensure a truly personal and memorable experience - giving each participant space to learn, grow and shine.



"We created Lifting Your Voice aftering hearing from women in various circles in our own community," said Davidson. "Women need a break, a pause so they could get reconnected to themselves. They need a time to shut out the noise of the world and hear their own voice, to strengthen their voice. And women need to connect with other women at a deep and meaningful level. That's what Lifting Your Voice is all about. We talk about everything from life transitions to building confidence. From the stories we tell ourselves to how we care for ourselves in mind, body and spirit."



She added, "When the voice of doubt and negativity rears its ugly head, how do you deal with it? At Lifting Your Voice, we help you change the narrative. Your life is your story to write."



Lifting Your Voice was created by Davidson and Croneberger in 2018 as a direct result of hearing from women that felt life and all of their challenges had knocked them off course. Women needed - and still need - a time and space to hit reset and to regain clarity about their life and goals.



Davidson and Croneberger are both passionate about serving women and those that identify as women - and they created this one-of-a-kind immersive experience that empowers women through reflection, community and connection.



Drawing from their backgrounds, experience and education, both hosts planned a day designed just for each and every guest - to help them come out of the darkness that has been the pandemic.



The full-day program starts with breakfast and networking, and then transitions to discussions to help attendees rediscover their passion, quiet the negative voice inside, set a pathway to their intentions and help everyone feel connected to the positive women around the room - and most importantly- to themselves.



Nothing special is needed to attend - except yourself. Each participant is asked to come ready to grow, relax, connect, learn and reflect - and share. The experience is very interactive with exercises and small discussion groups. Topics on the agenda include stress, time-management, relationships, the "negative voice", gratitude, goals, vulnerability and empathy.



"The moments that happen at Lifting Your Voice are, at times, magical," said Davidson. "Women come in drained from the grind, out of touch with their own voices and needs. We lead the conversation and then women talk with each other about what's happening for them. They may be with friends or strangers at the table, but they go deep. By the end of the day the women feel re-energized, refocused and reconnected to themselves and other women. There are hugs and tears... and gratitude."



As a special part of the day, participants can also participate in a raffle to benefit the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County. The local nonprofit works to reduce, remedy and prevent domestic violence in Chester County. DVCCC is committed to empowering survivors of domestic abuse through providing information and supporting them as they reclaim their lives. DVCCC provides services at our main, confidentially located site and satellite sites in Coatesville, Kennett Square, Oxford, and Phoenixville.



At the end of the day, participants will take home a Lifting Your Voice swag bag with gifts, samples, discounts and more from PowerBeads by Jen, Lisi Lerch, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Loulla, Little Bags Big Impact, WOW Spiritfree Sparkling Cocktail, Fearless Restaurants, KC Essentials, POSH Collections, Dani Causey Skin and The Skin Rejuvenator.



Lifting Your Voice returns with two dates for 2023 - with a spring and a fall edition. For spring Davidson and Croneberger will focus the day around the theme WORTH. For fall, the duo will celebrate and explore what it means to be BRAVE. Each retreat runs from 8:30am to 3:00pm at Philadelphia Country Club, at 1601 Spring Mill Road.



Registration for Lifting Your Voice is $129 per person, and each ticket includes breakfast, lunch and a LYV Experience Swag Bag that is worth over $150. Tickets are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2228428®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fliftingyourvoice.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/.



Special thanks to 2023 Lifting Your Voice sponsors, including Penn Medicine - Chester County Hospital, Main Line Today, Aversa PR & Events, Kane Partners Social Media, Nicol Floral Design, Rosedrops & Wishes, Sandrien B Photography, Poser Photobooth, Christine Palmer Hennigan - Divorce Wealth Strategies, JLynne Consulting Group, Linda La Vey.



For additional information or to learn how you can support Lifting Your Voice, please contact Kristin Kane Ford, at 215-326-9148 or kristin@kpsocialmedia.com.

ABOUT JENNIFER CRONEBERGER



Founder & Chief Inspiration Officer



Jen Croneberger is a widely sought-after 4-time TEDx speaker and thought leader. She speaks and consults in the areas of compassionate leadership and culture change for corporations, schools, organizations and teams all over the country and is the Founder and Chief Inspiration Officer of JLynne Consulting Group, LLC.



Most of her last 15 years have been spent instilling confidence and building deeper connections and awareness.



Her Master's Degree is in Sports and Performance Psychology and some of Croneberger's clients have included professional athletes as well as organizations that include Nike, Procter & Gamble, Lockheed Martin, The US Department of Defense, The NIH and the USDA. Croneberger is a "Dare to Lead" Instructor. She holds certifications from the Harvard Business School in Sustainable Business Strategy, Diversity & Inclusion from Cornell University and The Science of Well-Being from Yale University. Croneberger was selected as a member of the Forbes' Coaches Council for 2020 and publishes articles on Forbes.com regularly.



She has also been interviewed on six different occasions by Philadelphia's ABC affiliate, Channel 6 Action News and was selected by the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry as the 2009 Female Business Leader of the Year.



She has a podcast called The Possibility Project and published her first book in 2012, called "These Five Words Are Mine."



Croneberger was named "Best of" on Thumbtack based on client reviews for Motivational Speakers in the Philadelphia, PA & Washington, DC Regions for 5 straight years.

ABOUT TRACY DAVIDSON

NBC10 Anchor & Motivational Speaker



For 30 years, 11 time Emmy Award-winning journalist Tracy Davidson has been connecting with people, both through her position as a news-anchor and as a highly coveted resilience speaker. She's given hundreds of speeches, including a TedX focused on the price of digital distraction. At most events, Davidson bravely reveals her own life experiences and shares research-based skills which have enabled her to overcome formidable challenges from childhood and empowered her to serve others with information and empathy.



Davidson's warm and engaging style amplifies her natural ability to connect with audiences and lead them to an authentic dialogue. Davidson's mission in life is to empower women both personally and professionally. Her talks help teach women how to transform their lives by focusing their time, energy and attention, and embracing their true selves. Davidson also brings her inspirational message and useful instruction to church groups and spiritual retreats. Davidson is currently partnering with Culture & Leadership Consultant Jen Croneberger to offer day long retreats for women.



Davidson co-anchors NBC10 News at 4 and NBC10 News at 5 every day in Philadelphia. Her reporting focuses on news and headlines critical to the local community's well-being. A tireless consumer advocate, Davidson makes sure Delaware Valley residents are informed and educated with the most complete information to help them make the best decisions for themselves and their families.



Davidson began her career as a radio reporter and host at several stations in upstate New York before transitioning to television news as an anchor at a Syracuse, New York CBS affiliate. She joined Philadelphia's NBC10 in March 1996, where, along with her anchoring duties, she developed a Consumer Alert Team. She and her team created and hosted hundreds of community service events, such as The NBC10 Great Shredder Event, The Money School, and Get-a-Job events.