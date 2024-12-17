Cast Set for QUIXOTIC PROFESSOR QIU World Premiere at InterAct Theatre Co.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



InterAct Theatre Company has revealed the full cast for their upcoming World Premiere: QUIXOTIC PROFESSOR QIU by Damon Chua. Inspired by real-life cases of Chinese American scientists being targeted for allegedly carrying out economic espionage, this satirical play follows a fictitious math professor, who finds himself scrutinized by the FBI and his own university colleagues, while simultaneously navigating a delicate relationship with a childhood friend in China.

As the screws tighten around the unwitting Professor Qiu (Justin Jain), he is forced to choose between his birth country and adopted land, between loyalty and self-preservation. The piece will be directed by Chongren Fan, and run January 31 - February 23, 2025.

Justin Jain* will play the role of Professor Qiu, while Bi Jean Ngo* takes on the role of Anna Zeng. Madeleine Garcia* will portray Valeria, David Pica* will appear as Simpkiss and other roles, and Tamil Periasamy* will perform as Dr. Krishnan and additional characters.

*appearing courtesy of a contract agreement with Actor's Equity Association

