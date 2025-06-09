Bucks County Playhouse Reveals Cast and Creative Team for LEADER OF THE PACK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bucks County Playhouse brings a new production of the high-energy musical “Leader of the Pack: The Ellie Greenwich Musical” to its stage this summer, celebrating the life and legacy of pop music icon Ellie Greenwich. “

This hit Broadway musical traces the rise of Greenwich, whose doo-wop inspired sound helped define the girl-group era of the 1960s. Recognized as one of the first modern biographical rock musicals built around an artist's own catalog, “Leader of the Pack: The Ellie Greenwich Musical” premiered on Broadway in 1984. The original production featured Greenwich herself alongside fellow rock legends Annie Golden and Darlene Love, all portraying versions of themselves.

The show features a book by Anne Beatts and music and lyrics by Ellie Greenwich and friends, based on an original concept by Melanie Mintz. Audiences can expect a vibrant, dance-filled Broadway musical that highlights chart-topping hits such as “Be My Baby,” “Chapel of Love,” “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” and the title song, “Leader of the Pack.”

Performances begin Friday, June 20, with opening night scheduled for Saturday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m. The production—part of Bucks County Playhouse's 2025 Season—runs through Sunday, July 20.

“Is there anyone alive who loves pop music that doesn't know a song by Ellie Greenwich? “Leader of the Pack” was only one of dozens of her hits. The show shows how a young girl from Long Island went on to sell over 100 million records!,” says Alexander Fraser, Producing Director. “And who better to stage the show than Shea Sullivan, whose direction and choreography for last summer's ‘Last of the Red Hot Mamas' was a knockout. Her dynamic style is the perfect fit for a show that's all about movement, music, and momentum.”

“We are honored to have one of the musical's original book writers, Jack Heifner, join us as a production consultant. His experience and insight into the rise of this singular female voice in rock and roll is invaluable,” says Executive Producer, Robyn Goodman. “Ellie Greenwich not only shaped the soundtrack of a generation—she did it in an era when women rarely held the pen. Her story, and her songs, are a celebration of talent, resilience, and timeless pop craft.”

The production will be directed and choreographed by Shea Sullivan (BCP's “Last of the Red Hot Mamas”). The artistic team includes Charlie Corcoran (scenic design), Chadd McMillan (costume design), J. Jared Janas (hair and wig design), Kirk Bookman (lighting design), and Jeff Sherwood (sound design). Eric Alsford is Music Director. Pamela Remler is Production Stage Manager.

The cast of “Leader of the Pack” features Kyra Kennedy (“Teeth: The Musical”) as Ellie Greenwich, Galyana Castillo (Broadway's “Sweeney Todd”) as Darlene Love, Giuliana Augello (BCP's “The Bridges of Madison County” and “Grease”) as Annie Golden, Michael Evan Williams (“Titanique”) as Jeff Barry, Danny Rutigliano (BCP's “Last of the Red Hot Mamas”) as Gus Sharkey, and Jenny Lee Stern (Broadway's “Rocky”) as Rosie/Lounge Singer. Sy Chounchaisit (BCP's “Mamma Mia!”) is Pattie, and LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne (City Stage Theater's “Brooklyn: The Musical) is Jasmine Guy. The ensemble includes David Nick Alea (BCP's “Grease”), DeShawn Travis Bowens (BCP's “The Apple Boys”), Halley Daigle-Saez (Florida Rep's “Beguiled Again?), Elena Doyno (NCL's “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”), Sofia Douvikas (Greasepaint Theater's “Heathers”), Fabi Gallmeister (National Tour of “Escape To Margaritaville”), Fiona Claire Huber (National Tour of “An American in Paris”), John Michael Peterson (Arizona Theatre's “Scrooge: The Musical”), Lexie Plath (National Tour of “The Prom”), Ethan Eisaiah Rualo (IAMT's “A Chorus Line”) and Elizabeth Yanick (National Tour of “Chicago”).

“Leader of the Pack” is the third production of Bucks County Playhouse's 2025 Season, which is sponsored by Bank of America. The Opening Night sponsor is The Logan Inn.

Tickets to “Leader of the Pack” start at $39. A special Pay-What-You-Can Night will be held at the first preview on Friday, June 20. Student rush tickets of $20 are available for all performances (based on availability). Official opening night is Saturday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m.

“Leader of the Pack” will run from June 20 through July 20 and will play the following schedule: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm with matinees on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 pm. Special performance on July 4 at 1:30 pm. Tickets may be purchased now via the Bucks County Playhouse box office by calling (215) 862-2121, or online at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.

