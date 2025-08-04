Bristol Township Residents Can Purchase $10 Tickets To Bristol Riverside Theatre's 2025â€“2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the fifth consecutive season, Bristol Township residents can experience the magic of live theatre for just $10, thanks to the ongoing support of Flager & Associates, PC. The respected local law firm is once again subsidizing ticket prices for Bristol Riverside Theatre (BRT)'s upcoming season.

The initiative is led by Randall Flager, the firm's Founding and Managing Partner and Bristol Township's Solicitor, who has championed the partnership as a way to give back to the local community through arts and culture.

Bristol Riverside Theatre (120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007), Bucks County's premier theatre, aims to engage and inspire audiences through exceptional performances. The 39th season features a Tony-winning comedy, a festive new musical, a powerful story of friendship, plus a full lineup of thrilling concerts and live performances in between. Flager & Associates' sponsorship helps make live theatre accessible to more community members.

"We're so happy to make affordable tickets available to the residents of Bristol Township for the fifth straight year," said member of the firm, Adam D. Flager Esq. "Theatre spreads joy and inspiration and it should be available to all people regardless of their economic situation. We are proud to make that happen"

A limited number of tickets for Bristol Township residents are $10 each while supplies last, available for purchase by phone or in-person, at the BRT box office (120 Radcliffe Street) with a valid proof of residency required for pickup. Residents are encouraged to act quickly, as tickets have sold out each year and are expected to do so again for this exciting season, including:

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (September 10 to 29) by Christopher Durang; Siblings Vanya and Sonia enjoy a quiet life in their family's Bucks County farmhouse-until their glamorous, movie-star sister, Masha, bursts in with her much-younger, hunky boyfriend, Spike.

The Nice List (December 9 to 28) book & lyrics by Phoebe Kreutz and music by Gary Adler; When Santa announces he must leave the North Pole for an important trip, he puts two elves in charge of the all-important Nice List! A brand-new holiday musical full of heart, humor, and festive fun.

The Net Will Appear (February 3 to 22) by Erin Mallon; Bernard just wants to sit on his roof to enjoy a drink and some peace and quiet. When his spunky 9-year-old neighbor, Rory, discovers him out there, peace and quiet are the last things on her mind.

Jelly's Last Jam (March 31 to April 26) book by George C. Wolfe, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, and music by Jelly Roll Morton and Luther Henderson; This Tony Award-winning musical takes you on a thrilling journey through the life, music, and complex legacy of the self-proclaimed inventor of jazz.

Real Women Have Curves (May 26 to June 14), by Josefina López; A touching comedy that stitches together the hilarious, heartfelt, and sometimes chaotic lives of five curvy Latina seamstresses striving to make ends meet-while fighting for their future.