Bristol Township Residents Can Purchase $10 Tickets To Bristol Riverside Theatre's 2025â€“2026 Season

The season includes Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, plus more.
For the fifth consecutive season, Bristol Township residents can experience the magic of live theatre for just $10, thanks to the ongoing support of Flager & Associates, PC. The respected local law firm is once again subsidizing ticket prices for Bristol Riverside Theatre (BRT)'s upcoming season.
The initiative is led by Randall Flager, the firm's Founding and Managing Partner and Bristol Township's Solicitor, who has championed the partnership as a way to give back to the local community through arts and culture.
Bristol Riverside Theatre (120 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007), Bucks County's premier theatre, aims to engage and inspire audiences through exceptional performances. The 39th season features a Tony-winning comedy, a festive new musical, a powerful story of friendship, plus a full lineup of thrilling concerts and live performances in between. Flager & Associates' sponsorship helps make live theatre accessible to more community members.
"We're so happy to make affordable tickets available to the residents of Bristol Township for the fifth straight year," said member of the firm, Adam D. Flager Esq. "Theatre spreads joy and inspiration and it should be available to all people regardless of their economic situation. We are proud to make that happen"
A limited number of tickets for Bristol Township residents are $10 each while supplies last, available for purchase by phone or in-person, at the BRT box office (120 Radcliffe Street) with a valid proof of residency required for pickup. Residents are encouraged to act quickly, as tickets have sold out each year and are expected to do so again for this exciting season, including:
Videos