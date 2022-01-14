Bristol Riverside Theatre Brings Mind-Blowing I AND YOU To Audiences January 25-February 13

Bristol Riverside Theatre kicks off the year with the local premiere of Lauren Gunderson's mind-blowing I and You. This mysterious play about two high school students who uncover their connection to each other is directed by Gia Forakis. The show runs January 25-February 13. Opening Night is Thursday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $43, with discounts available for students and military. For this show, audience members must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or Antigen) taken within 48 hours of the performance start time. You must also wear a mask. For tickets and health protocols, visit brtstage.org or call 215-785-0100.

"We actually selected this play before the pandemic," said BRT Producing Director Amy Kaissar. "At the time we picked it because it was just such a great ride with a big fat juicy twist at the end that had us all immediately flipping back to the beginning to read it again. Each person on staff who read it, immediately handed it to the next person with a 'you have to stop what you're doing and read this'."

Today, the play resonates on many previously unexpected levels. It's about a teenager who, because she is immuno-comprimised, is attending school remotely. "While it was written before Zoom School was a thing, it still speaks to all the social challenges and isolation of what quarantine means," said Kaissar. " While postponing a production is not something you hope for, in this case I think it's going to make the experience even richer for the audience."

Homebound due to illness, Caroline hasn't been to school in months. When Anthony, a high school athlete, arrives unexpectedly at her door bearing a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman's Leaves of Grass with an urgent assignment from their English teacher, Caroline's back goes up. She is quick and sardonic, Anthony athletic and sensitive. As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, this seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks the much deeper mystery that has brought them together. I and You is an ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness. The end will leave you speechless.

Gia Forakis makes her Bristol Riverside debut directing this two person show. Kaissar met Forakis roughly 15 years ago, when they were both part of the Women's Project Lab, a two two-year program in NYC in which future female leaders of the field (their class included the Wilma's Leigh Goldenberg, Lear DeBessonet, Katori Hall, and Maria Goyanes, among others), gather regularly to collaborate, learn, and share experiences. While they have long wanted to collaborate, I and You marks the first time they will work together.

"We've sort of been ships passing in the night until now," said Kaissar. "As soon as I read I and You, Gia jumped to mind. She's an exceptional storyteller who dives deep into the kinds of nuances and details that will make this story sing. She plays with metaphor and unconventional visual storytelling but also nuanced psychological acting. I'm really excited to bring her to BRT for the first time."

The company's many other Bristol debuts include: Actors Silvia Dionicio and JJ Wilks as Caroline and Anthony, Set Designer Lee Savage, (who designed the set for The Lightning Thief on Broadway), Lighting Designer Carolina Ortiz Herrera, and Projection Designer Yana Biryukova. The company's Resident Costume Designer Linda Bee Stockton is the costume designer and Michael Keck returns after recently designing Skeleton Crew as the Sound Designer.

All audience members will be required to wear masks at all times when inside the theatre and show proof of full vaccination* with a matching ID (a photo or copy of your vaccination card is acceptable) OR proof of a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or Antigen) taken within 48 hours of the performance start time.

*Full vaccination means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. For future shows, please stay tuned for continued updates that follow CDC, state and local guidelines.

For continued COVID protocols, BRT has upgraded its filtration to a MERV-13 as recommended by the CDC. The theatre will continue thorough and more frequent disinfection with CDC recommended products and special attention to high-touch areas. The theatre has installed touchless paper towel dispensers in all bathrooms. Hand sanitizer will be available in the lobby at all times. Updated health and safety protocols will be updated on the website during the season for each show and special event.

