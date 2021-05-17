Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bianca Del Rio UNSANITIZED Comedy Tour Announced, Tickets On Sale This Friday

America’s funniest drag superstar will bring her snarky frankness, impeccable timing and politically incorrect humor on the road.

May. 17, 2021  

Comedy queen and RuPaul's Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio announces her Unsanitized Comedy Tour which hits 26 cities this Fall. Tickets on sale Friday, May 21 at 10am local time at thebiancadelrio.com.

Bianca Del Rio made history on her "It's Jester Joke" stand-up tour as the first drag queen to headline and sell out Wembley Arena and Carnegie Hall, which was hailed as "something truly extraordinary to witness" (Instinct Magazine).

All along her "Unsanitized" stand-up tour, America's funniest drag superstar and self-proclaimed "clown in a gown" will bring her snarky frankness, impeccable timing and politically incorrect humor for a comedy show like no other.

Bianca Del Rio is a dimple-cheeked, larger-than-life drag queen and outrageous comic who isn't afraid to shock and offend. The beloved comic and actor once known as Roy Haylock emerged on the New Orleans nightclub circuit and has since become a drag megastar earning awards including NewNowNext's Best New Television Personality, Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch and #1 in New York Magazine's "The Most Powerful Drag Queens in America". She is the author of the hilarious book "Blame it on Bianca Del Rio", the host of The Bianca Del Rio Podcast, has starred in movies including Hurricane Bianca and performed in the West End hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle. She's also followed by millions of fans on social media.

BIANCA DEL RIO UNSANITIZED COMEDY TOUR

Tickets and info at thebiancadelrio.com

Sept 28 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

Sept 29 - Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

Oct 1 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

Oct 2 - Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

Oct 5 - Portland, OR @ Portland PAC, Newmark Theatre

Oct 6 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Oct 9 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct 10 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic

Oct 11 - St Paul, MN @ The Fitzgerald Theater

Oct 13 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

Oct 14 & 15 - NYC @ The RAD Theater

Oct 16 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct 18 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

Oct 19 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Café

Oct 20 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Oct 21 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

Oct 25 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Oct 26 - Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre

Oct 27 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

Oct 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel PAC, Perelman Theater

Oct 30 - Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre

Nov 1 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Nov 2 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

Nov 8 - San Diego, CA @ The Balboa Theatre

Nov 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel


