BalletX And Works & Progress At The Guggenheim To Premiere 4 Short Dance Films

BalletX announces the premiere of four short dance films by choreographers Hope Boykin, Rena Butler, Caili Quan, and Penny Saunders for Works & Process at the Guggenheim's Virtual Works & Process series this Sunday, June 14 at 7:30pm - the series was recently in the news for premiering Jamar Roberts' viral dance video Cooped, named "one of the most powerful artistic responses yet to the Covid-19 crisis" by The New York Times. Audiences are invited to register (at the RSVP link below) to join a live Zoom presentation of BalletX's premieres blended with a discussion featuring Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox and the choreographers, moderated by Damian Woetzel, President of The Juilliard School and Artistic Director of Vail Dance Festival.

Registration is free with a suggested donation, and space is limited. The four short dance films will also premiere, without the live Zoom discussion, on Works & Process at the Guggenheim's Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube (@worksandprocess), where they will remain for repeat viewing.

"BalletX is incredibly thrilled and honored to collaborate with Works & Process at the Guggenheim. This is an opportunity to share with the world another side of BalletX that we look forward to exploring much more in the coming year. I would like to express my gratitude for the choreographers, co-presenters and co-sponsors that came together to help make this short dance film project a reality," said Cox.

Discussing her creative process, choreographer Rena Butler says, "We've been fueling this parallel investigation of The Underground Railroad and where we are today through virtual group discussions, connecting both personal experiences and viewing materials (social media, films, the news) that prompt our spirits to take action. It's been incredible working with the dancers on this project - their openness and vulnerability has only fed the work the vitamins needed to produce a fully-grown model of what our dream of a progressive society could potentially be."

Link to Zoom RSVP: https://guggenheim.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=1180734

Link for more info: https://www.guggenheim.org/event/virtual-works-process-balletx



Co-Presented by Guggenheim Works & Process Artists (WPA), The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Vail Dance Festival, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and Grand Rapids Ballet.

BalletX dance videos for Works & Process at the Guggenheim are made possible through lead support from the Wyncote Foundation, at the recommendation of Leonard C. Haas, in addition to the National Endowment for the Arts, Anne M. & Philip H. Glatfelter, III Family Foundation, Joslyn Ewart, Arthur M. Kaplan & R. Duane Perry, Eugene Lefevre & Deborah Boardman, Mary Kirson & Bob Bierman, Joan DeJean, and The Charles & Joan Gross Family Foundation.

