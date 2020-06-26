BWW Blog: Let Me Pitch You A Musical - In the Shadows

Have you ever wanted to create your own musical? Probably. Have you ever sat down and thought it through? Maybe not. Recently, I have found myself thinking a lot about different topics, both serious and comedic, and how Broadway can develop new ways to educate and expose audience members to things they might otherwise never take the time to learn. My mission is to teach without fear, because those who need it most are the ones who can be the most unwilling. A perfect way to succeed is focusing on team building and creating new ideas and experiences for audiences, guests, participants, and viewers. Looking at life from a different perspective and inspiring others to do the same.

Through these musical pitches, that mission is at the core. Edgar Allan Poe for one, is one of the most interesting writers to ever walk the Earth. His short and unknown life makes him all the more intense. His macabre style has been leaving readers shaken for over a hundred years. His mysterious ailments, lovers, inspirations, and untimely death. His life is quite the conspiracy and should interest a large range of new and old theatre goers.

This show should take place in a small and intimate space, so much so that it feels like you are there with Poe, that you are in the house, on the street, in his nightmares- together. Let Poe teach you about his life and let him make you question what life is all about, what's important, and what you can live without. The music will make you cry tears of sorrow and give you chills of fear, warm your heart, and make it run cold.

In the Shadows... appears a man. In the dark comes out a human beast. Looking for comfort or revenge, it is hard to tell. It's Edgar Allan Poe and he wants his story told. It begins with a dramatic telling of one of his most famous works A Tell-Tale Heart. However, in this version it is Poe who does the killing. Poe kills an old man and hides his heart in the floorboards of his home. He can't live with the guilt and it drives him mad. This is where the story of Poe begins.

Edgar Allan Poe was a man of little answers to our never-ending questions, who was he really and will we ever understand him? Did he go to these great lengths so we would never find out? This musical will create some answers and even more questions- adding to the mystery that is Poe. His mysterious and lucid life will come alive in this creepy and dark musical. Influenced by Stephen Sondheim and shows like Into the Woods and Sweeney Todd. Where education and desire come together as one. Many of his works and his life story are in the Public Domain, so let's create this world together. In the Shadows... where Poe was born and where he died. Will we ever understand what went through his mind?

