ArtSmart Brings THE POWER OF MUSIC to Kensington Quarters

The event takes place on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Frankie Grande Will Lead THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse Photo 2 Frankie Grande Will Lead THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

ArtSmart Brings THE POWER OF MUSIC to Kensington Quarters

In partnership with ArtsiArtSmart presents The Power of Music, an “artsi” evening of music with international opera star Michael Fabiano and local Philadelphia artists. Fabiano is one of the world’s most celebrated opera singers, an accomplished entrepreneur, and an advocate for arts education. Guests will experience a fusion of world-class operatic singing and popular song standards during a musical soirée at Kensington Quarters. From 5:30-7:30 PM with hors d'oeuvres and a glass of wine in hand, guests can enjoy great food, world-class music, mingle with the artists, and support the work ArtSmart does in the Philadelphia community and across the US.

All proceeds will support ArtSmart's mission to transform the lives of youth in under-resourced communities across the US through tuition-free music lessons and mentorship, by paid professional artists. Professional teaching artists mentor students through one-to-one music lessons and small-group vocal theater projects.

Tickets start at $45 and include the performance, hors d'oeuvres by Kensington Quarters, and a meet-and-greet with the artists. Guests may also sign up for ArtSmart’s sustainer program for as little as $5 per month to access this event.




RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
BWW Q&A: Jeff Calhoun of ELVIS - A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Walnut Street Theatre Photo
BWW Q&A: Jeff Calhoun of ELVIS - A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Walnut Street Theatre

BroadwayWorld sat down with Jeff Calhoun, who is currently directing Elvis - A Musical Revolution at Walnut Street Theatre. The new musical Elvis – A Musical Revolution will make its Philadelphia premiere at the Walnut Street Theatre. Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award nominated director Jeff Calhoun, the production begins previews October 3, and opens October 11.

2
NYC Roundtrip Bus and Theater Ticket Package Available THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks Coun Photo
NYC Roundtrip Bus and Theater Ticket Package Available THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse is offering a New York City bus and theater package endeavor for the 3 p.m. performance on Sunday, October 22 of “The Rocky Horror Show”.

3
Kennett Symphonys 2023-2024 Season Will Open With Stories of Love and Nature Photo
Kennett Symphony's 2023-2024 Season Will Open With Stories of Love and Nature

Kennett Symphony opens its 83rd season with Stories of Love and Nature on Sunday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Longwood Gardens' Exhibition Hall. Learn more about the concert and find out how to get tickets here!

4
ArtSmart Brings THE POWER OF MUSIC to Kensington Quarters Photo
ArtSmart Brings THE POWER OF MUSIC to Kensington Quarters

In partnership with Artsi, ArtSmart presents The Power of Music, an “artsi” evening of music with international opera star Michael Fabiano and local Philadelphia artists. Learn more about the event and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer Video
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Molière's TARTUFFE
Lantern Theater Company (9/07-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Live Conversation with John Cusack following a screening of High Fidelity
Keswick Theatre (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
PCS Theater (9/08-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lariele Wood Fired Square Pie
Lariele Wood Fired Square Pie (1/15-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big Fish
Temple Theaters (11/09-11/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bernardo ♦ Supreme Card Magic From Brazil
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Skellig
Temple Theaters (2/08-2/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "The Songs of Solomon" - The Music of Salamone Rossi
Penn Live Arts (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Once Upon A Mattress
Forge Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tenors: Now and Forever Tour
Keswick Theatre (11/08-11/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You