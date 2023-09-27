ArtSmart Brings THE POWER OF MUSIC to Kensington Quarters

The event takes place on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
In partnership with Artsi, ArtSmart presents The Power of Music, an “artsi” evening of music with international opera star Michael Fabiano and local Philadelphia artists. Fabiano is one of the world’s most celebrated opera singers, an accomplished entrepreneur, and an advocate for arts education. Guests will experience a fusion of world-class operatic singing and popular song standards during a musical soirée at Kensington Quarters. From 5:30-7:30 PM with hors d'oeuvres and a glass of wine in hand, guests can enjoy great food, world-class music, mingle with the artists, and support the work ArtSmart does in the Philadelphia community and across the US.
All proceeds will support ArtSmart's mission to transform the lives of youth in under-resourced communities across the US through tuition-free music lessons and mentorship, by paid professional artists. Professional teaching artists mentor students through one-to-one music lessons and small-group vocal theater projects.
Tickets start at $45 and include the performance, hors d'oeuvres by Kensington Quarters, and a meet-and-greet with the artists. Guests may also sign up for ArtSmart’s sustainer program for as little as $5 per month to access this event.
