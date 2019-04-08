Arden Theatre Company's ONCE Returns For A One-Night-Only Musical Benefit

The Arden Theatre Company's 2018 production of ONCE was a record-setting musical for the company, and was cherished by critics and audiences alike. Now, cast members from the production will return to the Arden for one night only for a special musical benefit, aptly called ONCE, TWICE! The evening is scheduled for Monday, June 10 at 7PM.

Featuring a wide range of music brought to life by this virtuosic cast and, of course, the beloved songs from ONCE, this is an evening not to be missed to raise money for the Arden's artistic and educational programming. VIP Tickets include preferred seating as well as a pre-show cocktail hour with music. All attendees of the benefit are also invited to stay for a Dublin inspired after-party.

Featured on 6ABC, FOX29, CBS3, and NBC10, the 2018 production of ONCE extended due to popular demand. WHYY called the show "the Arden's own special brand of lemonade...Arden's terrific cast sounds as good as it acts, and acts as well as acting gets." Philadelphia Inquirer noted that the Arden production was "stirringly beautiful entertainment...unexpectedly lush and entrancing."

Tickets to ONCE, TWICE! are currently on sale by visiting ardentheatre.org.





