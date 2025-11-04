Alyssa Edwards & Frankie Grande Set for 'Slay Ride' Holiday Spectacular Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



OUTLOUD will present Slay Ride — A 2025 HoliGay Spectacular, a live holiday tour starring drag icon and winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, Alyssa Edwards, music artist Frankie Grande, and drag queen sensation Kori King. Slay Ride is a holiday variety show that blends live music, drag, dance, and comedy for a stocking-full of entertainment.

The nine-city tour kicks off December 4, 2025, in West Hollywood, CA, and will bring festive cheer, fierce performances, and unapologetic queer joy to cities across the country, just in time for the holidays. To purchase OUTLOUD Presents: Slay Ride — A 2025 HoliGay Spectacular tickets, visit here. Tickets officially go on sale Friday, November 7, at 10:00 am local time.

“From California to Kentucky and Tennessee, Slay Ride will remind audiences that queer joy belongs everywhere — even in states where our visibility is being challenged,” said Jeff Consoletti, Founder and Executive Producer of OUTLOUD. “As we continue to grow the OUTLOUD brand, expanding into new markets allows us to uplift voices and celebrate pride in communities nationwide during one of the most special times of year.

“My return to the OUTLOUD stage is set to be bigger and jollier than ever as we turn venues across the country into safe, fabulous spaces where everyone can feel seen and celebrated,” said drag icon and OUTLOUD Music Festival alum Alyssa Edwards. “Slay Ride is our chance to love, laugh, and spread unapologetic queer joy this holiday season because nothing shines brighter than a community that comes together.”

OUTLOUD will donate $1 from every ticket sold to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, as part of the brand’s continued commitment to advocate for HRC’s mission of equality for all LGBTQ+ people.

OUTLOUD Presents: Slay Ride — A 2025 HoliGay Spectacular Tour Dates

Thursday, December 4 - Beaches Tropicana in West Hollywood, CA

Friday, December 5 - X Bar in Denver, CO

Saturday, December 6 - Milk+ in Salt Lake City, UT

Sunday, December 7 - Highland Lounge in Austin, TX

Wednesday, December 10 - Station 4 in Dallas, TX

Thursday, December 11 - Play Dance Bar in Louisville, KY

Friday, December 12 - Play Dance Bar in Nashville, TN

Saturday, December 13 - Underground Arts in Philadelphia, PA

Sunday, December 14 - Blend in Dorchester, MA

About OUTLOUD

OUTLOUD, created by Jeff Consoletti, is a LGBTQ+ music brand, celebrating and amplifying queer artistry through groundbreaking live events and entertainment experiences. Since its inception in 2020, OUTLOUD has grown from a digital-only series into a dynamic live event platform that champions LGBTQ+ artists, fosters community, and sets the stage for the next generation of queer talent.

With a commitment to creating inclusive spaces, OUTLOUD curates signature music festivals, one-of-a-kind events, and innovative collaborations that spotlight diverse voices within the LGBTQ+ community. Its marquee event, the OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride, has featured iconic performances by Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones, Kesha, Janelle Monáe, Diplo, Orville Peck, Carly Rae Jepsen, Adam Lambert, Idina Menzel, Passion Pit, Doechii, and more. With multiple awards and garnering over 100 billion media impressions in 2024 alone, OUTLOUD continues to expand its reach, including new markets and new ventures debuting in 2025.