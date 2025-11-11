Allan Sherman Tribute Comes To Philadelphia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On December 4, celebrities, rock stars, comedians, and raconteurs of all stripes will converge in Philadelphia for a tribute concert to legendary parody musician Allan Sherman at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History.

Before Weird Al ever picked up an accordion, and before parody videos ruled YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, there was one man who transformed folksongs like Frere Jacques into “Sarah Jackman,” and turned letters from kids at summer camps to their parents into a Top 40 hit. His name was Allan Sherman, and with his 1963 smash “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh!,” he proved that deeply rooted Jewish humor, a pop culture sensibility, and a catchy tune were all you needed to capture American listeners.

This fall, the Weitzman museum becomes the first stage to bring Sherman's brilliance back to life in a rollicking live concert. Part loving tribute, part musical roast, it's a night of laughter, nostalgia, and big sing-along energy as some of today's most inventive performers dive headfirst into Sherman's world of suburban satire and Yiddish-tinged wit.

Born from an idea by the late SNL music producer and native Philadelphian Hal Willner, this concert brings his unfinished vision to life in his hometown of Philadelphia.

Co-Produced by Jonathan Stein with musical direction from Steve Weisberg, the evening features a lineup as eclectic as Sherman would have demanded:

Terry Adams (NRBQ) - co-founder, New Rhythm and Blues Quartet (NRBQ)

Marshall Allen (Sun RA) - leader of the Sun Ra Arkestra

Laurie Anderson - Visionary Artist, Musician and Filmmaker

Rodney Anonymous (The Dead Milkmen) – Musician, Journalist and punk rock legend

Eric Bazilian (The Hooters) – Singer, song writer, producer and rock 'n' roll lifer

John Kruth – multi-instrumentalist, composer and author

Janine Nichols – fearless vocalist/producer and Hal's longtime creative partner

Robert Smigel (SNL, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog) – master of mischief

Wesley Stace (John Wesley Harding) – author, singer-songwriter, raconteur, and Delaware County resident

Chloe Webb (China Beach, Shameless) - singer and actress, known for playing the character Laurette Barber in China Beach, a USO singer from Paoli

Adam Weiner (Low Cut Connie) – piano-pounding dynamo

House band includes: Steven Bernstein

…and plenty of surprise guests still to be announced.

This concert also honors legendary Saturday Night Live producer Hal Willner, celebrated for his imaginative, multi-artist tributes that brought great works and great artists together. In that same spirit, this event's producers aim to pay tribute to Hal and his singular vision with this one-of-a-kind event at The Weitzman.

Hal was born and raised in Philly. His family owned Hymie's Deli on the Main Line, founded by his father and uncle — the only two members of their family to survive the Holocaust. He worked there as a kid.