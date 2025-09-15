ActorsNET to Present Topher Payne’s EVELYN IN PURGATORY This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ActorsNET of Bucks County will present EVELYN IN PURGATORY, a comedy by acclaimed playwright Topher Payne, running October 10–26, 2025, at The Heritage Center Theatre in Morrisville, PA.

Directed by Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski, the production offers a sharp and funny exploration of life inside the “rubber room,” where public school teachers await disciplinary hearings.

In this eye-opening comedy-drama, a group of teachers form an unlikely alliance, rediscover passions, and bond over their shared frustrations. Balancing humor with incisive character work, the play shines a light on the challenges faced by educators while inviting audiences to empathize with undervalued public servants.

Rubins-Topoleski, ActorsNET’s Executive Director and the production’s director, shared: “The show is not only incredibly funny, but it also provides a meaningful look at the challenges and bonds of those who dedicate their lives to teaching. It's a heartfelt and relatable story that our audience will love.”

The cast features Charlotte Kirkby as Evelyn Reid, Caity Brown as Candace Metzger, Shelley Bromberg as Lila Watkins, T.C. Tropiano as Toby Fleming, Nicholas Pecht as Fred Disalvo, Juanita Vega DeJoseph as Roberta Burke, and Carole Mancini as Atwood.

Special Performances

Performances are scheduled Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. A special Saturday matinee will be offered on October 18 at 2:00 p.m. That evening’s 8:00 p.m. performance will be a “Pay What You Can” night, with tickets available starting at $7.

Tickets

Performances will be held at The Heritage Center Theatre, 635 North Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville, PA. Tickets and information are available at actorsnetbucks.org or by emailing info@actorsnetbucks.org.